A junior middleweight battle is descending upon New York. Undefeated Xander Zayas (23-0) defends his WBO and WBA world junior middleweight titles against Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0). Ennis seeks to be a two-weight unified champion in just his second fight in the middleweight division. Who will take home the title? Learn how to watch Zayas vs Ennis on DAZN here.

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When is the Zayas vs Ennis Fight?

The Zayas vs Ennis fight will take place on Saturday, June 27th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, United States. The start time for the pay-per-view event is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 1 am GMT (Sunday), streaming exclusively on DAZN.

How can I order the Zayas vs Ennis fight?

Subscribers can order the Zayas vs Ennis fight exclusively through DAZN. New viewers need a DAZN subscription to enjoy premium sports content and pay-per-view events. Some broadcasts require additional payment, like the fight between Zayas and Ennis.

What is the price of the Zayas fight on DAZN?

Through DAZN, you can watch Zayas vs Ennis for an additional fee. DAZN provides two subscriptions: a monthly subscription for $29.99/month or a 12-month subscription for $19.99/month. The Zayas fight will cost between $41.99 and $79.99 to watch. Click here for the latest fight prices on DAZN.

Is DAZN offering a free month for the Zayas vs Ennis fight?

First-time subscribers can earn a free month of DAZN when they purchase a pay-per-view event. Unlike other free trials, new viewers need a subscription to DAZN and a PPV event purchase, like Zayas vs Ennis, to get the first month free. This deal applies to annual and monthly passes.

Region Monthly Pass 12-Month Subscription United States First Month Free First Month Free United Kingdom First Month Free First Month Free Canada First Month Free First Month Free Rest of the World First Month Free First Month Free

Read More: How Much is DAZN? Price, PPVs, Options, and More in 2026

What devices can I use to watch DAZN on?

There are several devices you can use to watch DAZN content. These include Android phones, iPhones, Amazon Fire TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One, and Sony’s PlayStation 4. The full compatibility list is available below:

Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire Stick

Android Phones/Tablets

Android TV

Apple TV 4th Gen

Hisense Smart TV

iPhone

iPad

LG Smart TV

Panasonic Smart TV

Philips TV

Samsung Smart TV

Sony’s Android TV

Sony PlayStation 4

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

What is the fight card for the Zayas vs Ennis fight?

Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Xander Zayas vs Jaron Ennis is the main event at the Barclays Center, there are still plenty of other fights to enjoy beforehand. Check out the full fight card below, and stream all the battles leading up to the main ring walk.

Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis (Super Welterweight)

Emiliano Vargas vs. Bryce Mills (Super Lightweight)

Ben Whittaker vs. Richard Rivera (Light Heavyweight)

Jahi Tucker vs. Euri Cedeno (Middleweight)

Quincey Willians vs. Jerome Baxter (Welterweight)

Dennis Thompson vs. Edwin Rodriguez (Super Bantamweight)

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Alberto Motos (Super Flyweight)

FAQs

Is it worth paying for DAZN? If you enjoy watching boxing or MMA, DAZN is worth subscribing to. The service primarily shows these combat sports from free to PPV events. The service might not be the best choice if you want a wider variety of sports, including local teams. How to pronounce DAZN? The sports-centered streaming service is pronounced as “da zone.” DAZN is a British sports streaming and entertainment platform that offers live sports and PPV events. Do you have to pay for every fight on DAZN? Some fights are included with your base subscription, but all pay-per-view events will require additional payment every time you want to watch a fight. Can I cancel DAZN anytime? You can cancel your DAZN subscription anytime, but the process will differ based on your subscription. If you have a monthly subscription or pay DAZN directly, you can cancel immediately and get a 30-day notice period. If you have a subscription through a third party or an annual subscription, it will reflect at the end of the current billing cycle.