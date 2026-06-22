UFC Fight Night is coming to Baku for the second time, and the first since June 2025. Headlining the event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres. The headliner was originally a bout between Michał Oleksiejczuk and Abusupiyan Magomedov, but it was moved for undisclosed reasons. Learn how to watch UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres here.

Check Out: PPV Boxing Tonight: Full Schedule Plus How to Watch Online

When is Fiziev vs Torres?

The Fiziev vs Torres fight will be live from the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday, June 27th. The event’s preliminary fights start at 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 1 pm GMT, with the main event at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 4 pm GMT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

How to Watch This UFC Fight Night

Viewers can stream this UFC Fight Night exclusively through Paramount+. You will need a subscription to Paramount+ to access the service’s live UFC events and other exclusive content. UFC Fight Night does not require additional payments to watch. Select countries may also stream Fiziev vs Torres on DAZN.

How Much Does Fiziev vs Torres Cost?

Fiziev vs Torres is included in your Paramount+ base subscription, along with future UFC Fight Nights, so you can enjoy all the best fights for no additional cost. Other UFC-numbered UFC events are also included in your base Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ Prices

Paramount+ provides several subscription options, including monthly or annual payments to fit your budget. The platform also has a seven-day free trial to see if you want to keep the subscription or not.

What Devices are Compatible with Paramount+?

You can stream UFC Fight Night with Fiziev vs Torres on various devices, including the iOS App, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, LG TV, Orange, Sky, Roku, and Xbox. Check out the full compatibility list of devices below:

Android phone/tablet

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

iOS App

LG TV

Orange

PlayStation 5

Roku

Samsung TV

Sky

VIDAA TV

Vodafone

Xbox

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres Card

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rafael Fiziev vs Manuel Torres is the main event, there are plenty of other great matchups to stream beforehand. Between preliminary and main event bouts, enjoy the full fight card for the latest UFC Fight Night below:

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manual Torres (Lightweight)

Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira (Middleweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo (Lightweight)

Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson (Flyweight)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira (Middleweight)

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (Middleweight)

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan (Welterweight)

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker (Light Heavyweight)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev (Middleweight)

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes (Featherweight)

Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren (Welterweight)

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto (Bantamweight)

Tahir Abdullayev vs. Jefferson Nascimento (Welterweight)

FAQs

Does Paramount+ have a free trial? No, Paramount+ does not offer a direct free trial on its site. However, you can get the service for free by signing up for a 30-day trial of Walmart+, until the trial runs out. Paramount+ also offers limited-time promotions to get the service at a lowered cost for a couple of months. How to watch UFC fight prelims? Watch UFC fight preliminaries on Paramount+ with an active subscription. However, early preliminaries are available to stream on UFC FIGHT PASS. Is UFC wrestling or boxing? The UFC is a mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. This means fighters from around the world use a variety of martial arts disciplines, including wrestling, boxing, jiu-jitsu, and more during their fights. Can I cancel Paramount+ at any time? You can cancel Paramount+ at any time without fees, and your access will stop at the end of your current billing cycle (monthly or annual). There is no refund, however, for the unused time, and you must cancel through the platform where you originally signed up.