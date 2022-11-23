Best fantasy football matchups in Week 12, including Justin Herbert vs. Cardinals

What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 12? Let’s take a deep dive into each position to see which players are primed to score an extra dose of fantasy points in their matchups on Sunday.

Those who roster the following players or line them up in NFL Week 12 Daily Fantasy Sports leagues should reap some big fantasy rewards this weekend.

Best fantasy football QB matchups

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals

Look for Justin Herbert to deliver QB1 fantasy points in a savory matchup against the Cardinals. The Cardinals’ defense ties for a league-leading 21 passing touchdowns allowed to its opposing quarterbacks. It last rolled over and played dead while Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 228 yards and four TDs. Herbert projects as one of the top fantasy QB starts in Week 12.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders

Start of stream Geno Smith as your fantasy QB for Week 12 against a porous Raiders defense. On the season, the Raiders have allowed the third-most QB fantasy points. Smith should be nicely rested from his bye and this home matchup is one he should exploit.

Best fantasy football RB matchups

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

For those on the fence, do start Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 12 against the Vikings. Stevenson should deliver a huge dose of fantasy points going up against a defense that last let Tony Pollard of the Cowboys not only rush for 80 yards but record 109 receiving yards and two receiving TDs. Stevenson is the preferred pass-catching back for New England, so he should thrive. Pencil him in for an RB1 fantasy performance.

Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Antonio Gibson looks to maintain the lead back duties and he should absolutely exploit his Week 12 fantasy matchup at home against the Falcons. Over their past two contests, the Falcons’ ground defense was simply awful, after it gave up 392 rushing yards and four rushing TDs. With its struggles, Gibson should take advantage in a big way.

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins v Houston Texans

Another start ’em running back for week 12 is Jeff Wilson. Wilson has the pleasure of running on that haggard Texans defense allowing the most fantasy points to its opposing RBs. With Wilson clearly playing ahead of Raheem Mostert, he sports RB1 upside for Week 12.

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers run defense is a joke, ranking third-worst in the NFL. Therefore, James Conner is a start in his Week 12 fantasy matchup facing a defense that is yielding 161.2 RB yards per clash. Even playing a tough 49ers defense last week, Conner managed 54 total yards and one TD. So, look for his fantasy stats to see a boost in Week 12.

Best fantasy football WR matchups

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons

Sadly picking on the Falcons’ defense again, Terry McLaurin could easily deliver WR1 fantasy points in his Week 12 matchup. The Falcons are surrendering the second-most WR fantasy points at a whopping 191.5 yards per clash. McLaurin has been his quarterback’s No. 1 guy his 18 targets received in his last two games, bodes well for his Week 12 outlook.

Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is another team giving up plenty of yardage (185.1 per game) to its opposing WRs. So, start Christian Kirk in Week 12 with a high level of confidence. The Jags should have to sling the ball plenty to keep competitive, and Kirk is coming off of a 105-yard, two-TD performance. The math definitely adds up.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

Maybe a quarterback shakeup in Carolina back to Sam Darnold ignites some fantasy spark in D.J. Moore. Moore has the potential to exploit his Week 12 fantasy matchup by facing a Broncos defense that has allowed an unforgivable 357 yards and four TDs to its opposing wide receivers over its last two games. This is absolute nonsense.

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday Night Football

Start Michael Pittman in Week 12 because has an excellent fantasy matchup against the Steelers. The Steelers secondary has been trash all season and the defense has allowed the most WR fantasy points to date. Opposing wideouts have been averaging a league-high 202.7 yards, so if Matt Ryan and Pittman can get on the same page, the fantasy points could be plentiful.

Best fantasy football TE matchups

Credit: USA Today Network

Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans v Cincinnati Bengals

Dial-up Austin Hooper for another potential top tight end fantasy performance in Week 12. He could take advantage of a Bengals’ defense that last allowed Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth to catch eight of his 12 targets for 79 yards. Hooper was quite involved in his last game, after racking up 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Tre’ McKitty, Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals

McKitty is a sleeper TE for Week 12 who could take advantage of Gerald Everett remains sidelined. He and the Chargers face the Cardinals whose defense ranks dead last in defending tight ends. Arizona is giving up the most fantasy points to the position and last had no answers for stopping George Kittle who slammed 82 yards and two TDs down in Week 11.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cleveland Browns

Tom Brady seems to trust Otton who could be fantasy-relevant in his next matchup against Cleveland. The Browns last failed to stop Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox from catching all seven of his targets for 70 yards. So, for those looking for a fantasy TE streamer or one to play for cheap in DFS lineups, Otton could fit the bill.