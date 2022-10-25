3 realistic trade destinations for Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson

The Washington Commanders looked like they were going to have a dreadful season after losing four consecutive games at the beginning of the campaign. Since then, they have increased their playoff chances from 12% to 14% after beating the Green Bay Packers.

Now, with playoff chances slim and trade deadlines sneaking up, we could see the Commanders trade running back Antonio Gibson.

Gibson is an electric and dynamic running back who can attack on the ground efficiently and make plays through the air. His talent was hidden when Ron Rivera and the Commanders re-signed J.D. McKissic and made rookie Brian Robinson Jr. the starting running back over Gibson. Unlike Gibson, Robinson doesn’t have as much talent when it comes to receiving, so McKissic returned and filled that void while making Gibson an odd man out.

This season with the Commanders, the young running back has recorded 273 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 71 attempts while averaging 3.8 yards per carry. In the air, he has racked up 170 yards and one touchdown in 22 receptions, averaging 7.7 yards per reception.

In the past, Gibson proved to be a talented running back but struggled with turnovers en route to lowering his value on a depth chart. He has greatly improved and would be a tremendous offensive asset to any roster.

Washington Commanders trade Antonio Gibson to Buffalo Bills

The Bills already have Devin Singletary at the running back spot but there are some scenarios that could play out well for Gibson and the Bills in 2023. Singletary — who is under contract until 2023 — may or may not re-sign with Buffalo. If Buffalo is unable to re-sign Singletary, then Gibson and James Cook would be a one-two punch for the Buffalo offense. If Singletary did re-sign, then Gibson’s dynamic playstyle would still be utilized while getting to train under a robust running offense.

Antonio Gibson stats (2021): 1,037 rushing yards, 42 receptions, 294 receiving yards, 1,331 total yards, 10 TD

Scenario two would include the Bills trading Zach Moss to make room for Gibson. Moss’s contract is also up in 2023, but with his history of getting injured the Bills could negotiate a trade to obtain Gibson. Either way, adding Gibson to the Bills’ offense would just be adding another weapon both in the backfield and downfield for Josh Allen.

Baltimore look to fill running back spot with Antonio Gibson

Running back J.K. Dobbins was placed on the injured reserved list after experiencing some tightness and discomfort in his knee during the Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants. Since then it has been revealed that Dobbins will undergo anthroscopic knee surgery which will sideline him for several weeks. With Dobbins out, the Ravens are in the market for another running back and Gibson is the perfect fit.

Baltimore’s run offense is lacking versatility for a couple of reasons

Lamar Jackson is leading the Ravens with 510 rushing yards, while the starting running back Kenyan Drake has rushed for 189 yards. The next prolific rushers would be Justice Hill with 151 yards and Dobbins with 123 yards.

Drake, Hill, and Dobbins have combined for 82 receiving yards and one touchdown this season. They are missing out on opportunities downfield with three running backs who have combined for less than 100 yards.

Yes, they are running backs and their job is to run. But with a quarterback that has more rushing yards than three running backs combined, you need to have some more versatility through the air — Gibson is perfect for that.

Seahawks could add depth to backfield with Antonio Gibson

With Rashaad Penny out for the season, the Seahawks have heavily relied on the rookie Kenneth Walker III in the backfield. Penny added 346 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Walker has contributed 411 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Neither of these running backs really contribute when it comes to the passing game, so would Gibson’s flexibility be an asset?

Depending on a rookie in the backfield can be a big task, especially when they also need to flex between rushing and receiving. Adding Gibson to the lineup has the possibility to compliment Walker’s running talent well and give Geno Smith another option downfield.

Penny and Walker are known for the rushing abilities —not their flexibility between rushing and receiving — so Gibson could add depth with his receiving abilities. The Seahwaks have made it clear that they want Walker leading in the backfield but it couldn’t hurt to add Gibson, especially after losing Penny.