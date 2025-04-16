UFC tonight: How to watch UFC Kansas City, fight card, and upcoming UFC schedule

Wondering if there is a UFC tonight? Well, look no further, as we have you covered with everything you need to know for this week’s card, plus a look at the upcoming UFC schedule.

Ian Machado Garry headlines UFC’s return to Kansas City

Following a massive pay-per-view card, the UFC takes its fight circus to Missouri for a Fight Night card on April 26.

UFC Kansas City will be headlined by an interesting matchup at light heavyweight when former champion Jamahal Hill faces one-time title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in a bout with fight-of-the-year potential. The event inside the T-Mobile Center will also include the return of fan-favorites Anthony Smith, Michel Pereira, and Giga Chikadze.

How to watch UFC Kansas City on April 26

This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET

UFC Kansas City will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Kansas City card

Main Card

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Preliminary Card

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Cameron Saaiman vs. Malcolm Wellmaker

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Ahmad Hassanzada vs. Evan Elder

Upcoming UFC schedule

UFC Des Moines

Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images

After an event back in Kansas City, the UFC takes its fight circus north to Iowa for an event on May 3.

UFC Des Moines will be headlined by a major matchup at bantamweight when former flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo takes on former title challenger Cory Sandhagen. A victory for Sandhagen could earn a championship opportunity later this year.

UFC Des Moines will also include a fascinating co-main event when super-prospect Bo Nickal takes on former ONE Championship double champ Reinier de Ridder.

How to watch UFC Des Moines on May 3

This UFC Fight Night card takes place inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

The card kicks off at 7:00 PM ET

UFC Iowa will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Des Moines card

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones

Preliminary Card

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Trevor Peek

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović

Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

UFC 315

Credit: UFC

On the heels of the company’s return to Iowa, the UFC is back on pay-per-view with UFC 315 on May 10.

The card in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will feature a championship doubleheader. In the main event, welterweight king Belal Muhammad will defend his belt for the first time when he takes on fast-rising Aussie Jack Della Maddalena.

In the co-main event, women’s MMA icon Valentina Schevchenko returns as she defends her bantamweight title against talented French fighter Manon Fiorot.

How to watch UFC 315 on May 10

This UFC 315 card takes place inside the Centre Bell in Montreal, Canada

The card kicks off at 6:00 PM ET, with the main card starting at 10:00 PM ET

UFC 315 will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+

UFC 315 card

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Maddalena

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot

Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva

José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Joel Alvarez

Preliminary Card

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC FAQ

Where can I watch UFC live?

All UFC fights air live on ESPN+. However, there are certain events that air preliminary fights or the entire event on ESPN.

How much are UFC tickets usually?

Obviously, the price for UFC tickets varies. But in general, prices range from around $100 to over $1,000.

Who owns UFC?

The current owner of the UFC is TKO Group Holdings. They also own WWE.