If you thought UFC events couldn’t get any more over-the-top, wait until you see what the Octagon Girls will be wearing on the South Lawn of the White House next weekend.

On Monday, flashy new images dropped showing the custom red, white, and blue ensembles designed for UFC Freedom 250, the star-studded fight card set for June 14 to mark America’s 250th anniversary.

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Patriotic Designs by Emmy-Winning Costume Designer Marina Toybina

The looks — equal parts Vegas glitz, Fourth of July parade, and high-fashion spectacle — were created by seven-time Emmy-winning costume designer Marina Toybina.

Toybina described the collection as a fusion of “sport, spectacle, and celebration.”

It is all of that. And more. If ‘bombs bursting in air’ were an outfit, this is it.

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Modeled by Octagon Girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair, the outfits feature everything from sequined hot pants and crystal-embellished bustiers to a show-stopping boned bodysuit trimmed in gold baroque detailing with a sweeping stars-and-stripes train.

One satin corset dress comes complete with starry side panels and a tiered striped skirt that screams patriotic couture. Toybina said the goal was to blend “strength, athleticism, glamour, and American heritage.”

UFC just dropped the Octagon Girl fits for the White House this weekend



(via @MaximMag) pic.twitter.com/PZKPLGOZ5h — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 8, 2026

UFC Freedom 250: Historic White House Card and Star-Studded Fight Lineup

The historic event, headlined by a lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, will take place in a custom-built arena on the White House grounds. Fighters are expected to sport their own red, white, and blue walkout gear, adding to the all-American vibe.

The card also includes big names like Alex Pereira and Sean O’Malley, and will stream live on Paramount+.

Scheduled for Flag Day — which also happens to be President Trump’s 80th birthday — the event is shaping up to be one of the most visually memorable nights in UFC history.

Whether you love the extra pomp or roll your eyes at the excess, one thing’s clear: on June 14, the Octagon Girls won’t just be holding the round cards — they’ll be stealing the spotlight before the first punch is even thrown.