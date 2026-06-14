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On Sunday night the action continues in the nation’s capital as the leading MMA promotion returns for a historic card when they present UFC Freedom 250.

The card is set to take place at The White House in Washington, D.C. In what will be the first-ever professional sporting event held at the U.S. President’s residence. UFC Freedom 250 will be headlined by a unification bout at 155 pounds, when UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria (17-0) makes his first title defense against interim lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje (27-5).

In the co-main event two-division UFC champion Alex Pereira (13-3) makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane (13-2), in a clash for the interim UFC heavyweight title. “Poatan” aims to become the first fighter in UFC history to win a title in three weight classes.

Fan favorites Diego Lopes, Josh Hokit, and former 135-pound kingpin Sean O’Malley are also set to make their return on the card.

UFC Freedom 250 Results

Diego Lopes (-150) vs. Steve Garcia (+130)

Bo Nickal (-330) vs. Kyle Daukaus (+270)

Mauricio Ruffy (-600) vs. Michael Chandler (+425)

Josh Hokit (-450) vs. Derrick Lewis (+350)

Sean O’Malley (-450) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (+350)

Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Ciryl Gane (-110)

Ilia Topuria (-500) vs. Justin Gaethje (+375)

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By Jimmy Robles
Born and raised in New York City, Jimmy Robles received his journalism degree from Queens College in 2017. Prior ... More about Jimmy Robles

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