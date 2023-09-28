Thursday Night Football highlights: Top plays from Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to open Week 4 of the NFL season. It’s the continuation of one of the longest-standing rivalries in football.

However, things are a tad different heading into this one. For the first time in nearly two decades, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t take center stage in the rivalry. He’s been replaced by stud youngster Jordan Love as the Packers’ starting quarterback. Love, 24, has thrown seven touchdowns compared to one interception on the season and has Green Bay playing good ball.

On the other side, Jared Goff has turned around the fortunes of the previously downtrodden Lions. They earned a shocking Week 1 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs and are coming off another victory against the Atlanta Falcons. With both teams at 2-1, this should be a fun game.

Here, we provide you with the best Thursday Night Football highlights with some analysis from this big Week 4 NFC North matchup.

Thursday Night Football highlights Week 4

The Lions are ready to cowboy up against their bitter division rivals at Lambeau Field Thursday evening. What a look this is.

I just have…so many questions… pic.twitter.com/NTY1ZtUHRI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 28, 2023

The Packers also know how big of a game this one is. Detroit and Green Bay will likely be battling it out for the NFC North crown late into the 2023 season. The Pack want to maintain home-field in this Week 4 matchup.

Detroit Lions inactives

S Kerby Joseph

CB Emmanuel Moseley

G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RB Zonovan Knight

FB Jason Cabinda

DT Brodric Martin

Green Bay Packers inactives

WR Malik Heath

CB Jaire Alexander

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

S Zayne Anderson

LB Brenton Cox Jr.

LB De’Vondre Campbell

G Elgton Jenkins

