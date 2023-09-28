Green Bay Packers expected to get pair of stars back for TNF clash against Detroit Lions

Ahead of a big Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers got some huge news that will improve their chances of a win significantly.

In his first start in the league during Week 1, Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love was impressive as he led his team to a dominant 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears and posted three touchdowns and a 123.2 quarterback rating. While he didn’t have top receiver Christian Watson, starting running back Aaron Jones came up huge as he tallied 127 total yards and two TDs.

Unfortunately, the young QB has still not had Watson this season and was without Jones for the team’s last two games. Fortunately, the Packers split those two matchups and showed their moxy in a hard-fought 18-17 win over the New Orleans Saints last weekend, where they scored all of their points in the final quarter.

Green Bay has a quick turnaround in Week 4 when they face the top 10-ranked Detroit Lions offense on Thursday Night Football and will need all the help they can get to keep pace. Well, it seems the Pack will get some big reinforcements for their game tonight.

Green Bay Packers to get Aaron Jones and Christian Watson back in Week 4

Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday morning, NFL Media league insider Tom Pelissero reported that “Packers WR Christian Watson and RB Aaron Jones — both listed as questionable with hamstring injuries — are expected to play tonight vs. the Lions. The team will be cautious with the workload, particularly for Watson. But barring a setback, a boost for Green Bay’s offense.”

Jones was a top option for the offense in 2022 as he posted 1,516 total yards and seven total TDs (five passing). With wide receiver Allen Lazard now in New York, Watson has been elevated to the WR1 spot on the depth chart in 2023 and many expect big things from him this season after tallying 611 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.

Love has shown some very nice signs as the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in his third season with the team, and having his two top options back this week, and hopefully in the weeks ahead, is major for his development as their franchise QB.