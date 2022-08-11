3 things to watch in Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens preseason matchup

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The National Football League is back with multiple NFL games today, including an intriguing matchup between the Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

We certainly won’t see many of the best NFL players in this game, with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill set to be non-factors tonight. However, both the Ravens and Titans have plenty of young talent for football fans to enjoy especially for those with a passion for these two teams.

There are a handful of players to keep an eye on tonight, some of them not even locked into position battles. While our focus here is on young quarterbacks and competitions for positioning on the depth chart, we’ll also be watching the likes of edge rusher Odafe Oweh, wide receiver Devin Duvernay and cornerback Caleb Farley.

Here are the three storylines we’ll be monitoring in the Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens matchup.

Opportunity knocks for Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Some viewed quarterback Malik Willis as a potential first-round talent heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. However, his status as a development project who needs significant time to be coached up before he is NFL-ready pushed him down to Round 3. While he likely won’t see the field much in the regular season as Tennessee’s No. 3 quarterback, the preseason will be his time to shine.

This is the perfect opportunity for Willis to put his unique skills on display. He is arguably the second most athletic quarterback in the NFL right now and the arm talent he brings to the table is tantalizing. While he will face pressure quite often because he is operating behind a backup offensive line, Willis’ speed and physical traits give him an advantage over his competition on Thursday.

We expect him to make mistakes and it wouldn’t be surprising if he committed a turnover. All that matters is he makes progress when he’s on the field, learning from his mistakes and taking advantage of his first chance to prove himself.

Tyler Huntley aims to prove he can be a starting quarterback

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

When Jackson suffered the season-ending injury in 2021, many expected Baltimore’s offense to fall off a cliff. The Ravens ended their campaign with a six-game losing streak, but Huntley showed flashes of a player who could be a starting-caliber quarterback.

Tyler Huntley stats (2021): 64.9% completion rate, 1,081 passing yards 76.6 QB rating, 294 rushing yards, six total touchdowns

With Jackson watching from the sidelines on Thursday, this can be a showcase game for Huntley. He’ll be facing a Titans’ defense that should play with a vanilla approach, limiting its blitzes and deploying basic coverages. All of this bodes well for Huntley’s opportunity to dominate tonight.

Baltimore certainly has no incentive to trade its backup quarterback right now, even if he would be an upgrade for a team like the Seattle Seahawks. However, Thursday’s game can demonstrate why the Ravens’ No. 2 signal-caller is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and it could boost his stock before he becomes a restricted free agent in 2023.

Position battles headline Titans vs Ravens clash

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks won’t be involved in positional battles for either the Tennessee Titans or Baltimore Ravens. However, there is more than enough competition at different spots to strengthen the case for watching this game.

In Baltimore, we’ve got our eye on the wide receivers jostling for spots behind Rashod Bateman. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic highlighted Jaylon Moore as one of the standouts at training camp this summer. It’s happening at a time when Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace are both failing to make a significant impact, a strong showing on Thursday could go a long way toward Moore earning a roster spot.

Naturally, there are other positions worth keeping a close eye on against Tennessee. With J.K. Dobbins just recently cleared to return and Gus Edwards (torn ACL) still in recovery, Justice Hill and Mike Davis are competing for an important role in Baltimore’s committee backfield. Likewise, safety Tony Jefferson is finally healthy and can make a case to earn a roster spot for a team that is loaded in the secondary.

From the Titans’ perspective, the battle at receiver could be must-see television. Kyle Phillips is drawing rave reviews at training camp, generating far more buzz than first-round pick Treylon Burks. There’s a realistic scenario where Phillips has a bigger impact in his rookie season and we could see early signs of that unfolding on Thursday night.

Finally, monitor the trenches closely. Tennessee is leaving several spots on its offensive line currently up for grabs this summer. Dillon Radunz is the favorite to start at right tackle, but rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere is providing real competition. There’s also a competition at right guard between Aaron Brewer and Jamarco Jones, with both players receiving an equal shot to prove why they should be the starter.