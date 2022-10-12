Raiders Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor for pushing cameraman following loss to Chiefs

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams has been hit with a misdemeanor charge in a Kansas City Municipal Court after pushing a cameraman in frustration, following the team’s last-minute loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Despite a highly entertaining game between the Raiders and Chiefs that earned ESPN some of its best Week 5 ratings in over a decade, the biggest story following Kansas City’s 30-29 win was Adams’ ridiculous decision to take out his annoyance over the defeat on a freelance cameraman.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams pushes cameraman following ugly loss

Since then, the NFL world has wondered what will be the fallout for Adams after pushing a helpless bystander to the ground. Well, that was answered on Wednesday morning by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter when he wrote on Twitter, “Official: Raiders’ WR Davante Adams was charged this morning in the Municipal Court of Kansas City with Misdemeanor assault.”

The revelation is nothing shocking after reports on Tuesday pointed to charges likely coming after a police report was filed by the cameraman against the Raiders receiver on Tuesday.

Davante Adams stats (2022): 29 catches, 414 yards, 5 TDs, 14.3 YPC

Davante Adams could still face suspension from Las Vegas and/or NFL

The push heard around the NFL world on Monday came immediately after another devastating loss for the Raiders. The team originally pulled to within one point of the Chiefs in the fourth quarter. However, head coach Josh McDaniels took a big risk and had his offense attempt a two-point conversion. They failed and ended up losing by that point despite his struggling defense getting a big stop late in the quarter on Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Yesterday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that Adams is not just in trouble with local KC authorities, the league is also investigating the incident. “Raiders WR Davante Adams is facing NFL discipline — and potentially even a suspension — for shoving a man to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs,” Peliserro reported. “The league is reviewing the situation. Adams apologized through the media and again on Twitter.”

The NFL is still confronting the fallout of the Deshaun Watson scandal and an upcoming report from Congress on sexual misconduct in the Washington Commanders organization. This means they are likely to make an example of any players furthering the negative perception about the league in an attempt to curry favor with the American public.