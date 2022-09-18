Odell Beckham Jr. sighted speaking with Tom Brady before Bucs vs Saints matchup in New Orleans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’re already in Week 2 of the NFL season, and everyone wants to know the future plans of Odell Beckham Jr. Last week he was in Los Angeles again, taking in the Rams vs Bills matchup to see his former team in action.

This week, he’s back home in Louisiana, specifically at Caesars Superdome to take in the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC South battle.

Before the game, Beckham could be seen on the field, talking to Tom Brady as the two conversed for a bit prior to kickoff.

Future of Odell Beckham Jr. still up in the air

We can only guess what the two were discussing, but it’s worth noting that OBJ has yet to sign with a new team, and he may not do so until late in the year. Beckham is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered during the Rams’ Super Bowl win back in February, so he’s not looking to rush back before he’s back to 100%.

When he is ready to return to the field, there will be several suitors for the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. Beckham has most often been linked to signing with the Rams again, as he did in 2021 when the Browns released him from his contract. Yet, any team with a strong passing attack and a chance at reaching the postseason likely has a chance at landing Beckham.

It could even be the Buccaneers. After having three receivers miss practice this week, they could find themselves in a situation where they need even more depth at a position that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones. If so, it might be one of the most recognizable wide receiver units in football, but that doesn’t make it the best. First things first, Beckham needs to prove he’s healthy again.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins and Eagles rise, Patriots fall into Week 2