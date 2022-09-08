Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance for Los Angeles Rams opener while sporting their colors

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent after suffering a torn ACL late last season. That’s pretty much the only reason the Pro Bowler is not employed with the 2022 season kicking off Thursday evening.

There’s been widespread speculation that Beckham Jr. could very well return to the Rams. Rumors have also come up that he might be a fit with Los Angeles’ opponent Thursday night, the Buffalo Bills.

If what we’re seeing Thursday night before kickoff between the Bills and Rams is any indication, Beckham might have already made his decision. The free agent is attending said game at SoFi Stadium sporting Rams colors.

Beckham previously made light about potentially joining one of these Super Bowl contenders.

Odell Beckham Jr. still months from return; Los Angeles Rams reunion possible

It was noted recently that the Rams have been saving an open locker for OBJ in their locker room after he helped them earn the Super Bowl title a season ago. There’s good reason for this. The multi-time Pro Bowler performed well for Los Angeles after being acquired off waivers from the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2021 campaign.

Odell Beckham Jr stats (Los Angeles Rams): 27 receptions, 305 receiving yards, five touchdowns in seven games

OBJ then tallied 19 receptions for 236 yards in three playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL early in Los Angeles’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The expectation is that Beckham Jr. will be able to return at some point late in the season. It’s in this that signing with a Super Bowl contender should be in the cards.

Given Los Angeles’ injury issues at wide receiver right now, speculation of him returning to the Rams makes a ton of sense. His presence for the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener against Buffao adds another layer to this.