Noah Fant believes Drew Lock can be Seattle’s franchise quarterback

Could the Seattle Seahawks already have their franchise quarterback on the roster? That depends on who you ask, but if we gathered Noah Fant’s opinion, who entered the league with Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos in 2019, he’d say yes.

Noah Fant on Drew Lock: "Drew's biggest attribute is his arm. He's made some insane throw in the time that we've played together. He has all the talent in the world. … I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) April 5, 2022

Is he right? Are the Seahawks on the same page as Fant? Based on their comments since acquiring Lock in the Russell Wilson trade, Seattle’s organization, led by general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, Lock has as good a chance as any to lock down the QB1 gig long-term.

Smoke and mirrors or is Drew Lock the man in Seattle?

It’s tough to take what the front office has said about Lock being the solution at face value. They’ve also expressed interest in bringing back Geno Smith to compete and have at least flirted with the idea of Colin Kaepernick getting a second chance.

Drew Lock career stats: 59.3% completion rate, 4,740 passing yards, 25 TD, 20 INT

In the end, we may not have any further clarity on who will be under center by the time Seattle begins its regular season schedule until after the 2022 NFL Draft. Holding the ninth, 40th, and 41st picks, the Seahawks are a popular choice to select one of the top 3-4 quarterbacks in the class.

Whether they ultimately turn in a quarterback’s name when they’re on the clock will give us a final answer on how they view Lock. Maybe they still view the 2019 second-round pick as a potential franchise solution, or maybe they’re just buying low in the hopes Lock can at least provide competent QB play in 2022 as they hope to re-contend in 2023. Time will tell.

