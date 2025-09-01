A new season has arrived in the National Football League, with teams now putting in their final preparations for Week 1. As a new season kicks off, that also brings the opening week for fantasy football in a year where there’ll certainly be a lot of surprises.

Let’s dive into our in-depth Week 1 fantasy RB rankings, providing some NFL stats and matchup analysis that helped determine where the top 20 running backs landed in our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones traded Micah Parsons, in part, because this defense allowed a 5.0 yards-per-carry average, 1.7 rushing touchdowns and 138 rushing yards per game in 2024. Against that same defense, Saquon Barkley averaged 5.2 ypc and 120 scrimmage yards per contest. Unfortunately for Dallas, nose tackle Kenny Clark was a below-average run stuffer and the core of this defensive front is still weak. The Cowboys will have one of the league’s worst run defenses this year and that starts with a big game from Barkley in Week 1.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Last season, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 84.5 scrimmage yards per game with two total touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers. Entering Week 1, the Packers’ run defense is likely to take a step backward this season as the new grouping at defensive tackle are better at creating interior pressure than defending the run. With new Lions’ play-caller John Morton also deploying Gibbs more out wide as a receiver this season, we’re anticipating this being the start of a potential RB1 season from the young back.

3. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills run defense was quite inconsistent last season, allowing 120-plus rushing yards 11 times (including the playoffs). In two meetings against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo surrendered 447 rushing yards (an average of 223.5 rush yards per game), 3 rushing touchdowns, and a 6.98 yards-per-carry average. Derrick Henry might not replicate the 200-scrimmage-yard performance he delivered versus Buffalo in Week 4 last season, but a two-touchdown performance with 100-plus rushing yards is certainly doable.

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s a testament to Bijan Robinson that he still ranks fourth in our Week 1 fantasy rankings despite the tough matchup. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were phenomenal at stopping the run down the stretch last season, holding opponents to 60.8 rush yards per game with a 3.2 yards-per-carry average and just 4 rushing touchdowns in eight games. Robinson’s all-purpose skills allow him to navigate this tough matchup. He might not eclipse 70 rushing yards, having averaged 62 rush yards per game in two starts versus Tampa Bay last year, but 50-plus rushing yards combined with 5 receptions for 30-plus receiving yards is a projectable floor.

5. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

As long as he’s healthy, Christian McCaffrey will be one of the best fantasy football running backs in 2025. It’s worth noting, though, that facing the Seattle Seahawks run defense isn’t quite as appealing as it used to be. After ceding 138.3 rushing yards per game, 10 rushing touchdowns, and a 4.8 yards-per-carry average from Weeks 1-11, Seattle cut that down to 95.3 rushing yards per game with a 4.2 yards-per-carry average and just 1 rushing touchdown allowed in their final seven games last season. McCaffrey and Kyle Shanahan are still one of the best pairings in the NFL, but the ceiling just might not be as high as it used to be.

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs Miami Dolphins

A Daniel Jones-led offense means Jonathan Taylor gets to remain the centerpiece of the Indianapolis Colts offense. He’ll also still have the benefit of playing with a quarterback whose athleticism makes linebackers hesitate on RPOs, which will be an element of Shane Steiche’s play-calling. This isn’t the best possible matchup for Taylor, but the workload should make him a top-10 option relatively easily.

7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints hired Brandon Staley as their defensive coordinator this offseason, which is welcome news for running backs facing this defense. During his tenure in Los Angeles, Staley’s run defenses allowed the highest Rush Success Rate (44.2 percent) to opponents, and the Chargers ranked 30th in Rush EPA (-0.016). Running behind one of the best offensive lines in football, James Conner has top-five upside.

8. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals intend to use Chase Brown more as a receiver this season, which certainly bodes well for his PPR floor and the upside for scrimmage yards. That role will be especially crucial since Myles Garrett and Mason Graham will be getting to Joe Burrow early and often in Week 1. He’s not a top-10 option in non-PPR leagues, but we could still be looking at 80-plus scrimmage yards on Sunday.

9. De’von Achane, Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

While De’Von Achane is on the NFL injury report for Week 1 with a calf injury, the Miami Dolphins expect him to play. He might see a reduced workload in the season opener, with the team opting to be cautious, but he’s still an outstanding option in PPR and half-PPR scoring formats. Miami wants to get the football out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s hands faster this season, which will be essential against the Colts’ defensive line. Facing a defense that led the NFL in missed tackles last season, Achane is an RB1.

10. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

We’re all-in on Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator is outstanding at creating an explosive rushing attack, as he dominated last season at Ohio State. Jeanty will also need to be a great focal point of this offense so some of the pressure can be taken off the offensive line, keeping the defense honest. This isn’t an A-grade matchup for Jeanty, but the talent, workload and scheme get him the 10th spot in our fantasy RB rankings this week.

11. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defense was league average against the run in 2024, but Bucky Irving (4.89 yards-per-carry average) was a problem for them. That includes facing Atlanta early in the season, before Tampa Bay’s rushing attack really took off. It doesn’t help that left tackle Tristan Wirfs is out for Week 1, but Irving (4.94 yards created per touch, 2nd in NFL) has the talent to overcome that in what should be a high-scoring game/

12. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

There’s some concern heading into Week 1 with Kenneth Walker. A foot injury nagged him during training camp and could result in the Seattle Seahawks giving Zach Charbonnet a larger share of the workload. Even if the backfield is split, we like Walker as a high-end RB2 in a matchup against a 49ers defense that allowed 137.5 rushing yards and 1.7 rushing touchdowns per game in their final 11 contests last season.

13. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have an elite defense, but they are weak at off-ball linebacker and thin at safety right now. It’s also worth recognizing that Houston allowed 100-plus rushing yards in 10-of-17 games last season, with all but one of those opponents averaging at least 4 yards per carry. Behind this Los Angeles Rams offensive line, Kyren Williams could deliver 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.

14. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers

There’s a bit of a wait-and-see element with the New York Jets offense under play-caller Tanner Engstrand. Reports have made it clear this will be more of a run-heavy team in 2025 and it could eventually become a split backfield for touches between Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. For now, Hall is still the primary back and his pass-catching work out of the backfield will keep him on the fantasy RB2 tier even with a tough matchup.

15. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions

Josh Jacobs was great versus Detroit in 2024, averaging 87 scrimmage yards per game with 3 touchdowns in two contests. He’s part of the reason why the Lions spent a first-round pick on defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. We’re anticipating a healthy Lions defensive line, with Williams in the middle, to fare much better at containing Jacobs in Week 1.

16. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders

By the end of the season, we expect TreVeyon Henderson to be an RB1 who is instrumental in fantasy playoff runs. For now, the New England Patriots will split touches between the rookie and Rhamondre Stevenson. Even in a timeshare, we’re riding Henderson as an RB2 this week against the Raiders. Just note that while Las Vegas was bad against the run last season, they made improvements at linebacker to address that a bit. Even so, Henderson’s pass-catching work elevates his potential output.

17. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals

A young New Orleans Saints offensive line will make mistakes, but an even bigger issue for this offense will be staring quarterback Spencer Rattler’s decision-making when pressured. As Kellen Moore showed last year i Philadelphia, one great way to help out the quarterback is by peppering the running back with targets. Alvin Kamara will get all of the targets he can handle, making him an RB1 this week. We don’t anticipate that being the case on Sunday with Arizona keeping him in check.

18. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

We’ll start with the good news for Omarion Hampton. On Friday night, he faces a Kansas City Chiefs defense that allowed 122.8 rushing yards per game, 8 touchdowns and a 4.6 yards per carry average to its last eight opponents in the regular season. Now for the bad news, we don’t trust the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line with Rashawn Slater out. Even with Najee Harris (eye) potentially out or extremely limited in Week 1, we view Hampton as a low-end RB2 this week.

19. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Chuba Hubbard remains one of the most underrated running backs in the NFL. He’s also starting behind a Carolina Panthers offensive line that ranked 10th in ESPN run-block win rate (72 percent) last season. Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 153.6 rushing yards per game in their final 10 contests last season, it’s possible we’re not high enough on Chubbard in Week 1. Bottom line, he should be in lineups.

20. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Throw out Isiah Pacheco’s numbers from last season. After suffering a fractured fibula in early September, he was never the same running back. Fortunately for the Chiefs, the player everyone saw in 2023 (4.6 yards per carry) is back. We’re tempering expectations, given the two new starters on the left side of the Chiefs’ offensive line, but Pacheco can still finish the week as an RB2.

