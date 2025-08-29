The 2025 NFL season has arrived, and fantasy football teams have been drafted ahead of the regular season opener in the first week of September. With rosters set, it’s time to put together fantasy football rankings for Week 1.

As always with Week 1 fantasy rankings, there’s no data to base decisions on for the 2025 NFL season. So, a lot of this is based on the state of rosters and how we believe teams will perform this year. As the season unfolds, our weekly fantasy rankings will be based more and more on data.

From Monday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 3, we’ll release analysis on the top-20 players at each position in our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

Week 1 Fantasy QB Rankings: Best Fantasy QBs This Week, Stats

Week 1 fantasy rankings
Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Jalen Hurtsvs Cowboys
2Joe Burrowat Browns
3Lamar Jacksonat Bills
4Josh Allenvs Ravens
5Baker Mayfieldat Falcons
6Jayden Danielsvs Giants
7Bo Nixvs Titans
8Kyler Murrayat Saints
9Patrick Mahomesvs Chargers
10Trevor Lawrencevs Panthers
11Drake Mayevs Raiders
12Jared Goffat Packers
13Tua Tagovailoaat Colts
14C.J. Stroudat Rams
15Justin Herbertvs Chiefs
16Michael Penix Jrvs Buccaneers
17Dak Prescottat Eagles
18Brock Purdyat Seahawks
19Justin Fieldsvs Steelers
20Geno Smithat Patriots

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy QB rankings

  • In 2024, per Pro Football Reference, Jalen Hurts posted a 115.0 QB rating with a 70 percent completion rate and 4 total touchdowns (2 rushing) against the Dallas Cowboys defense.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is facing a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed a 98.5 QB rating and 1.8 passing touchdowns per game with a 69.6 percent completion rate to opposing quarterbacks in the final 12 regular-season games in 2024. Tennessee did little to improve its defense this spring.
  • In four career regular-season starts against the Baltimore Ravens defense, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a 66.3 QB rating with a 48.74 percent completion rate and 3 total touchdowns
  • Across two starts against the Atlanta Falcons defense in 2024, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quartebrack Baker Mayfield recorded a 109.6 QB rating with a 6-2 TD-INT ratio and 75.7% completion rate while averaging 255 passing yards per game.

Week 1 Fantasy RB Rankings: Top Running Backs This Week

Week 1 fantasy rankings
Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkleyvs Cowboys
2Jahmyr Gibbsat Packers
3Derrick Henryat Bills
4Bijan Robinsonvs Buccaneers
5Christian McCaffreyat Seahawks
6Jonathan Taylorvs Dolphins
7James Connerat Saints
8Chase Brownat Browns
9De’von Achaneat Colts
10Ashton Jeantyat Patriots
11Bucky Irvingat Falcons
12Kenneth Walker IIIvs 49ers
13Kyren Williamsvs Texans
14Breece Hallvs Steelers
15Josh Jacobsvs Lions
16TreVeyon Hendersonvs Raiders
17Alvin Kamaravs Cardinals
18Omarion Hamptonvs Chiefs
19Chuba Hubbardat Jaguars
20Isiah Pachecoat Chargers
21James Cookvs Ravens
22Aaron Jonesat Bears
23David Montgomeryat Packers
24Tank Bigsbyvs Panthers
25Tony Pollardat Broncos
26D’Andre Swiftvs Vikings
27Jaylen Warrenat Jets
28Tyrone Tracy Jrat Commanders
29Jacory Croskey-Merrittvs Giants
30J.K. Dobbinsvs Titans

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

  • In its final eight regular-season games last season, Baltimore held opponents to just 85 rushing yards per game with a 3.7 yards-per-carry average. Bills running back James Cook, who is facing Baltimore, had eight games last season with under 55 rushing yards.
  • As the Los Angeles Chargers head coach (2021-23), Brandon Staley’s run defenses allowed the highest Rush Success Rate (44.2 percent) to opponents, and they ranked 30th in Rush EPA (-0.016). Now as the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator, Staley’s defense faces Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who had eight games with 80-plus rushing yards in 2024.
  • Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley averaged 5.2 yards per carry against the Cowboys’ defense last season and scored, but he didn’t find the end zone. Dallas allowed 139.9 rush yards per game and a 4.8 yards-per-carry average from Weeks 2 through 18.
  • Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who will be running behind an offensive line without tackle Kaleb McGary, draws a Week 1 matchup against a Buccaneers defense that allowed just 60.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry from Weeks 10-18. No team rushed for more than 91 yards during that eight-game stretch.

Week 1 Fantasy WR Rankings: Best Fantasy Receivers This Week

Week 1 fantasy rankings
Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1CeeDee Lambat Eagles
2Malik Nabersat Commanders
3Ja’Marr Chaseat Browns
4Puka Nacuavs Texans
5Brian Thomas Jrvs Panthers
6Amon-Ra St. Brownat Packers
7Justin Jeffersonat Bears
8Drake Londonvs Buccaneers
9Ladd McConkeyvs Chiefs
10A.J. Brownvs Eagles
11Nico Collinsat Rams
12Tyreek Hillat Colts
13Tee Higginsat Browns
14Mike Evansat Falcons
15Marvin Harrison Jrat Saints
16Jaxon Smith-Njigbavs 49ers
17Courtland Suttonvs Titans
18Terry McLaurinvs Giants
19Tetairoa McMillanat Jaguars
20DeVonta Smithvs Cowboys
21Jerry Jeudyvs Bengals
22Davante Adamsvs Texans
23Xavier Worthyat Chargers
24Jaylen Waddleat Colts
25Garrett Wilsonvs Steelers
26Josh Downsvs Dolphins
27DJ Moorevs Vikings
28Chris Olavevs Cardinals
29DK Metcalfat Jets
30Travis Huntervs Panthers

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

  • Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba draws a Week 1 matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense that surrendered 14 passing touchdowns and a 111.2 QB rating in its final seven games last season.
  • Making his debut for the Los Angeles Rams, No. 2 wide receiver Davante Adams could struggle versus a Houston Texans secondary that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game last season (201.0). Playing mostly on the outside, Adams is also likelier to face Derek Stingley Jr.
  • In his NFL debut, Panthers’ No. 1 wideout Tetairoa McMillan faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that surrendered the most passing yards per game (257.4) to opponents in 2024.
  • Across their last 12 regular-season games, the Saints’ defense allowed 233.3 passing yards per game. Facing Marvin Harrison Jr., a below-average Saints’ pass rush will also likely struggle to prevent Kyler Murray from building on his improved rapport with the second-year wideout.

Week 1 Fantasy TE Rankings

Week 1 fantasy rankings
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Brock Bowersat Patriots
2Trey McBrideat Saints
3George Kittleat Seahawks
4David Njokuvs Bengals
5T.J. Hockensonat Bears
6Tyler Warrenvs Dolphins
7Sam LaPortaat Packers
8Dallas Goedertvs Cowboys
9Tucker Kraftvs Lions
10Travis Kelceat Chargers
11Mark Andrewsat Bills
12Jake Fergusonat Eagles
13Evan Engramvs Titans
14Brenton Strangevs Panthers
15Jonnu Smithat Jets
16Hunter Henryvs Raiders
17Kyle Pittsvs Buccaneers
18Mike Gesickiat Browns
19Darren Wallerat Colts
20Colston Lovelandvs Vikings

