The 2025 NFL season has arrived, and fantasy football teams have been drafted ahead of the regular season opener in the first week of September. With rosters set, it’s time to put together fantasy football rankings for Week 1.

As always with Week 1 fantasy rankings, there’s no data to base decisions on for the 2025 NFL season. So, a lot of this is based on the state of rosters and how we believe teams will perform this year. As the season unfolds, our weekly fantasy rankings will be based more and more on data.

Related: NFL Defense Rankings before Week 1, Evaluating All 32 Defenses

From Monday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Sept. 3, we’ll release analysis on the top-20 players at each position in our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

Week 1 Fantasy QB Rankings: Best Fantasy QBs This Week, Stats

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Jalen Hurts vs Cowboys 2 Joe Burrow at Browns 3 Lamar Jackson at Bills 4 Josh Allen vs Ravens 5 Baker Mayfield at Falcons 6 Jayden Daniels vs Giants 7 Bo Nix vs Titans 8 Kyler Murray at Saints 9 Patrick Mahomes vs Chargers 10 Trevor Lawrence vs Panthers 11 Drake Maye vs Raiders 12 Jared Goff at Packers 13 Tua Tagovailoa at Colts 14 C.J. Stroud at Rams 15 Justin Herbert vs Chiefs 16 Michael Penix Jr vs Buccaneers 17 Dak Prescott at Eagles 18 Brock Purdy at Seahawks 19 Justin Fields vs Steelers 20 Geno Smith at Patriots

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy QB rankings

In 2024, per Pro Football Reference, Jalen Hurts posted a 115.0 QB rating with a 70 percent completion rate and 4 total touchdowns (2 rushing) against the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is facing a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed a 98.5 QB rating and 1.8 passing touchdowns per game with a 69.6 percent completion rate to opposing quarterbacks in the final 12 regular-season games in 2024. Tennessee did little to improve its defense this spring.

In four career regular-season starts against the Baltimore Ravens defense, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a 66.3 QB rating with a 48.74 percent completion rate and 3 total touchdowns

Across two starts against the Atlanta Falcons defense in 2024, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quartebrack Baker Mayfield recorded a 109.6 QB rating with a 6-2 TD-INT ratio and 75.7% completion rate while averaging 255 passing yards per game.

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2025

Week 1 Fantasy RB Rankings: Top Running Backs This Week

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley vs Cowboys 2 Jahmyr Gibbs at Packers 3 Derrick Henry at Bills 4 Bijan Robinson vs Buccaneers 5 Christian McCaffrey at Seahawks 6 Jonathan Taylor vs Dolphins 7 James Conner at Saints 8 Chase Brown at Browns 9 De’von Achane at Colts 10 Ashton Jeanty at Patriots 11 Bucky Irving at Falcons 12 Kenneth Walker III vs 49ers 13 Kyren Williams vs Texans 14 Breece Hall vs Steelers 15 Josh Jacobs vs Lions 16 TreVeyon Henderson vs Raiders 17 Alvin Kamara vs Cardinals 18 Omarion Hampton vs Chiefs 19 Chuba Hubbard at Jaguars 20 Isiah Pacheco at Chargers 21 James Cook vs Ravens 22 Aaron Jones at Bears 23 David Montgomery at Packers 24 Tank Bigsby vs Panthers 25 Tony Pollard at Broncos 26 D’Andre Swift vs Vikings 27 Jaylen Warren at Jets 28 Tyrone Tracy Jr at Commanders 29 Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs Giants 30 J.K. Dobbins vs Titans

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

In its final eight regular-season games last season, Baltimore held opponents to just 85 rushing yards per game with a 3.7 yards-per-carry average. Bills running back James Cook, who is facing Baltimore, had eight games last season with under 55 rushing yards.

As the Los Angeles Chargers head coach (2021-23), Brandon Staley’s run defenses allowed the highest Rush Success Rate (44.2 percent) to opponents, and they ranked 30th in Rush EPA (-0.016). Now as the New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator, Staley’s defense faces Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who had eight games with 80-plus rushing yards in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley averaged 5.2 yards per carry against the Cowboys’ defense last season and scored, but he didn’t find the end zone. Dallas allowed 139.9 rush yards per game and a 4.8 yards-per-carry average from Weeks 2 through 18.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who will be running behind an offensive line without tackle Kaleb McGary, draws a Week 1 matchup against a Buccaneers defense that allowed just 60.8 rushing yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry from Weeks 10-18. No team rushed for more than 91 yards during that eight-game stretch.

Related: Best NFL Running Backs 2025

Week 1 Fantasy WR Rankings: Best Fantasy Receivers This Week

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 CeeDee Lamb at Eagles 2 Malik Nabers at Commanders 3 Ja’Marr Chase at Browns 4 Puka Nacua vs Texans 5 Brian Thomas Jr vs Panthers 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown at Packers 7 Justin Jefferson at Bears 8 Drake London vs Buccaneers 9 Ladd McConkey vs Chiefs 10 A.J. Brown vs Eagles 11 Nico Collins at Rams 12 Tyreek Hill at Colts 13 Tee Higgins at Browns 14 Mike Evans at Falcons 15 Marvin Harrison Jr at Saints 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs 49ers 17 Courtland Sutton vs Titans 18 Terry McLaurin vs Giants 19 Tetairoa McMillan at Jaguars 20 DeVonta Smith vs Cowboys 21 Jerry Jeudy vs Bengals 22 Davante Adams vs Texans 23 Xavier Worthy at Chargers 24 Jaylen Waddle at Colts 25 Garrett Wilson vs Steelers 26 Josh Downs vs Dolphins 27 DJ Moore vs Vikings 28 Chris Olave vs Cardinals 29 DK Metcalf at Jets 30 Travis Hunter vs Panthers

Notes and Stats for our Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba draws a Week 1 matchup against a San Francisco 49ers defense that surrendered 14 passing touchdowns and a 111.2 QB rating in its final seven games last season.

Making his debut for the Los Angeles Rams, No. 2 wide receiver Davante Adams could struggle versus a Houston Texans secondary that allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game last season (201.0). Playing mostly on the outside, Adams is also likelier to face Derek Stingley Jr.

In his NFL debut, Panthers’ No. 1 wideout Tetairoa McMillan faces a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that surrendered the most passing yards per game (257.4) to opponents in 2024.

Across their last 12 regular-season games, the Saints’ defense allowed 233.3 passing yards per game. Facing Marvin Harrison Jr., a below-average Saints’ pass rush will also likely struggle to prevent Kyler Murray from building on his improved rapport with the second-year wideout.

Read More: NFL Predictions 2025, Projecting Win-Loss Records for Every Team

Week 1 Fantasy TE Rankings

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Brock Bowers at Patriots 2 Trey McBride at Saints 3 George Kittle at Seahawks 4 David Njoku vs Bengals 5 T.J. Hockenson at Bears 6 Tyler Warren vs Dolphins 7 Sam LaPorta at Packers 8 Dallas Goedert vs Cowboys 9 Tucker Kraft vs Lions 10 Travis Kelce at Chargers 11 Mark Andrews at Bills 12 Jake Ferguson at Eagles 13 Evan Engram vs Titans 14 Brenton Strange vs Panthers 15 Jonnu Smith at Jets 16 Hunter Henry vs Raiders 17 Kyle Pitts vs Buccaneers 18 Mike Gesicki at Browns 19 Darren Waller at Colts 20 Colston Loveland vs Vikings

Related: Best NFL Tight Ends 2025