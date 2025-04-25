Round 2 mock draft: Projecting Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, see where Shedeur Sanders lands

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is in the books and there were a few surprises on Thursday night. Naturally, that also means we saw a few of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects slide out of the first round and they’ll now be among the best players available on Day 2. It also means it’s time for our Round 2 mock draft.

For our Day 2 2025 NFL mock draft, we will not be projecting any trades. Although you can guarantee there will be a few deals near the top of Round 2, with teams moving up for quarterbacks and wide receivers.

33. Cleveland Browns: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns opted to trade out of the Travis Hunter spot in Round 1, but cornerback is still a need with the team shopping cornerback Greg Newsome II. Michigan’s Will Johnson was arguably a top-15 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he slides due to medical concerns. Starting off Day 2, Cleveland can snag an excellent CB2 to pair opposite of Denzel Ward. There’s risk here, but this reunites Johnson with former Michigan teammate Mason Graham and strengthens the Browns’ defense.

34. Houston Texans (via NYG): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

After getting sniped in Round 1 on Matthew Golden, the Houston Texans traded out of the first round on Thursday night. Kicking off Day 2, Houston gives C.J. Stroud a much-needed weapon. Jayden Higgins, standing at 6-foot-4, does have some similarities to Nico Collins. Higgins can immediately step in as the No. 2 receiver, providing Stroud with a reliable target who has a great catch radius and can get open downfield.

35. Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Even after the Tyler Lockett signing, the Tennessee Titans need to keep adding to their receiving corps. Luther Burden III is an intriguing offensive weapon, but he needs a lot of refinement. Lockett is the ideal mentor for Burden in terms of how to be a pro at this level. Plus, it gives Cam Ward a nice YAC threat who could be used creatively in Brian Callahan’s offense.

36. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

The Cleveland Browns take the first quarterback off the board on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it isn’t Shedeur Sanders. Tyler Shough gives Cleveland a starting-caliber option, someone who could realistically beat out Joe Flacco in a starting competition. We also like Shough’s arm strength more in Cleveland’s outdoor elements than Sanders. While Shough is on the older side (25), Cleveland wants to compete right now.

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders end the slide for Shedeur Sanders and it’s a landing spot both sides would be very happy with. In this Raiders’ offense, Sanders would have the benefit of having two potential All-Pro talents to support him in Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. He needs a great supporting cast to be maximized and we know Raiders’ co-owner Tom Brady is high on Sanders. Las Vegas can sit him behind Geno Smith for a year before making a change in 2026, letting Sanders take over this offense.

38. New England Patriots: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

The New England Patriots provided Drake Maye with a potential left tackle (Will Campbell) and now they give him a wide receiver. Jaylin Noel isn’t an explosive playmaker, but he knows how to get open quickly. Given the state of the Patriots’ offensive line, getting the football out quickly will be critical and Noel fits well in that regard. The picks of the past Patriots’ regime don’t matter; Noel and Stefon Diggs make this receiving corps better in 2025.

39. Chicago Bears (via CAR): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

The Chicago Bears couldn’t get Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, but they still snag a borderline first-round talent at running back. TreVeyon Henderson is a plug-and-play starter with some similarities to a healthy Aaron Jones. Excellent vision, great feet, explosiveness and reliability on third downs. He checks the boxes the Bears coaching staff want and can immediately be the RB1 in Chicago with a great cast around him.

40. New Orleans Saints: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green fell out of Round 1 because of off-field concerns. Now is where the New Orleans Saints can afford to roll the dice on him. Viewed as a first-round talent, Green would step into a defense that desperately needs pass-rushing help. He would also join a locker room with a strong leader (Cameron Jordan) who can mentor him. This would be an outstanding value in the second round for the Saints.

41. Chicago Bears: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Chicago Bears take the value pick here with Nic Scourton in the second round. Only 20 years old, entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2 edge defender is explosive off the edge and knows how to turn that quick burst into winning with power. He also offers a high motor and brings a physical style of play, something Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will love.

42. New York Jets: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

The New York Jets snagged their right tackle in Round 1 with the hope of Mason Taylor being available on Day 2. The plan comes to fruition in our Round 2 mock draft. While Taylor isn’t quite on the level of Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland, he’s an excellent tight end who could carve out a Hunter Henry-like role in this Jets’ offense next season.

43. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

The San Francisco 49ers grabbed their ideal fit at edge defender in Round 1 and now address their need at cornerback. Trey Amos is a first-round talent with enticing length, foot quickness and instincts. He’ll add a physical corner to the 49ers’ secondary on the outside, pairing nicely with nickel Deommodore Lenoir and outside corner Renardo Green.

44. Dallas Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys beefed up their offensive line in Round 1 and now they land the running back to take advantage of it. Quinshon Judkins runs with a ferocity that fits the mentality of the Cowboys offensive line, bullying people in the trenches to open up running lanes. Judkins’ strength and vision will help him find those holes and break through first contact, consistently picking up extra yards. While he isn’t much of a home run threat, Judkins’ consistency is what stands out here and makes him an ideal fit for the Cowboys’ offense.

45. Indianapolis Colts: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The Indianapolis Colts addressed their offense on Thursday night with Tyler Warren and now the focus needs to shift to the defense. Despite the money invested in off-ball linebackers, it was an alarming issue for Indianapolis in 2024. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo values the position, as his best years with the Cincinnati Bengals demonstrate. Carson Schwesinger’s speed and football IQ will show up immediately as a rookie and that’s saying a lot because it’s typically a rough transition for rookie off-ball linebackers. He can be a very good starter in the middle of this Colts’ defense.

46. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

The Rams tried trading up for Brock Bowers last season, only to see him dominate in his first season with the Raiders. The Rams get their tight end upgrade a year later with Elijah Arroyo who has big play potential playing in Sean McVay’s offense as a 6-foot-5 athletic tight end with impressive ball-tracking abilities.

47. Arizona Cardinals: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

There was some thought that Donovan Ezeiruaku could be in play with the Cardinals’ selection in the first round, yet landing him with their second pick feels like a steal. Despite being a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, Ezeiruaku could develop into a true speed-rush threat off the edge under Jonathan Gannon.

48. Miami Dolphins: Shavon Revel Jr, CB, East Carolina

With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, the Dolphins land his replacement with the 6-foot-2 Shavon Revel who slipped out of first-round consideration due to an ACL tear. An instinctive playmaker who is always around the ball, Revel would be a good value pick here.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Tate Ratledge, iOL, Georgia

Protecting Joe Burrow is a must and the current Bengals offensive line isn’t built for success. Meanwhile, Tate Ratledge is a physically dominant guard who plays with a mean streak, which is exactly what they need in Cincinnati.

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Moving on from Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf means the Seahawks need WR reinforcements, even after adding Cooper Kupp. They get younger and quicker here with Jalen Royals, who tied for having the fastest 10-yard split at the NFL Combine, showing his explosiveness in short areas. That type of speed should excite the Seahawks as they look for more weapons to place around Sam Darnold.

51. Denver Broncos: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

There were rumors that the Broncos could target a running back early in the NFL Draft, possibly even trading up to select Ashton Jeanty. After missing out on Jeanty, the Broncos focused on solidifying an already excellent defense, but they still need a better RB group. Dylan Sampson is not only a potent rusher with the ability to break tackles, he can also be a weapon in the passing game, which fits Sean Payton’s needs.

52. Seattle Seahawks (via PIT): Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

Seattle’s attempt to provide Sam Darnold with a clean pocket continues after snatching Grey Zabel in the first round. Here they get arguably the best center prospect in the draft class with Jared Wilson. He should be a Day One starter in Seattle.

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

Selecting an edge rusher was in play for the Buccaneers in the first round, yet they opted to boost a position of strength by adding receiver Emeka Egbuka instead. But they still get a tantalizing athletic edge rusher with impressive size (6-foot-6). Already stout against the run, Landon Jackson could develop into an excellent pass-rusher too.

54. Green Bay Packers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

The Packers found an explosive weapon in the first round, now they need to try upgrading the defense again. Princely Umanmielen not only can be a capable edge rusher, he can also drop back into coverage, giving the Packers a versatile chess piece.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

The Chargers’ two-year receiving corps overhaul is nearly complete, adding Tre Harris to last year’s Ladd McConkey selection. At 6-foot-2, Harris gives Justin Herbert another receiver with size who can win his 1-on-1 battles thanks to his short-area quickness.

56. Buffalo Bills (via MIN): JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

The Bills swapped out Von Miller for Joey Bosa this offseason, but they still need a long-term fix along the edge. Plus, now Tuimoloau can watch and learn from Greg Rousseau and Bosa while trying to make an impact as a rotational rusher.



57. Carolina Panthers (via LAR): Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

Trading Brian Burns resulted in the Panthers allowing the NFL’s most points in 2024. Jordan Burch won’t fix that by himself, but he offers the Panthers a high-upside edge presence who brings a nice mix of power and speed to a defense in desperate need of star power.

58. Houston Texans: Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

There was heavy smoke pointing to the Houston Texans selecting an offensive tackle in the first round after trading Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders. Houston opted to move out of the first round altogether but now they get a monstrous 6-foot-8 left tackle prospect with good feet. Is Trapilo the next left tackle of the Texans?

59. Baltimore Ravens: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

The Ravens already addressed the secondary in a big way by adding Georgia’s Malaki Starks in the first round. Now they double down with the 6-foot-2, Azareye’h Thomas, who won’t get bullied by anyone at the next level.

60. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer made big plays in the College Football Playoff, playing alongside great talent. That’s precisely the situation he would walk into with the Detroit Lions. Operating opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, Sawyer’s motor, toughness and instincts will help him find a role at the next level. He will be more of an ‘effor sack’ player than anything, but Detroit’s coaching staff will see the intensity he plays with and identify Sawyer as an edge defender who can be a very productive role player early on.

61. Washington Commanders: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Viewed as a top-20 talent coming into the season, Benjamin Morrison’s stock plummeted because of injuries. Finally, his slide ends in our Round 2 mock draft. The 6-foot cornerback is already technically sound with a work ethic to match it and athleticism that translates well to the next level. The Washington Commanders would be taking a chance on his thinner frame and durability concerns, but he can be a solid starter.

62. Buffalo Bills: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

The Buffalo Bills found Sean McDermott a cornerback in Round 1 and now give him some additional help on the defensive interior. Darius Alexander is a work in progress, but his mix of length, fluidity and raw power are all tools that can be molded into a very good player. We’ve seen the Bills’ coaching staff get the most out of project defensive linemen and we believe they can have great success long-term with Alexander.

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Bryan Cook is heading into a contract year. While there are more pressing needs for the Kansas City Chiefs, this is an instance of value Brett Veach can’t pass on. Xavier Watts brings excellent ball skills and elite instincts to the table. Players with his football IQ find roles in the NFL and even with his weaknesses, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can find a home for Watts in this secondary.

64. Philadelphia Eagles: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

After losing Milton Williams this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles need to find more depth on the defensive interior. South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders is arguably a top-50 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, so this would once again be a great value pick. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle has enticing tools – length and explosiveness – but needs to add more weight and work on his technique. There’s no coaching staff we trust more to get the most out of Sanders than the group in Philadelphia.