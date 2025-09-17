The regular season NFL schedule is finally underway. With the NFL Week 3 schedule kicking off Thursday and continuing with more football games on Sunday and Monday, we have a lot to look forward to. With 16 NFL matchups to preview and all 32 teams in action, there’s a full slate to analyze.

This week features several intriguing matchups, including the Pittsburgh Steelers vs New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles. But that’s not all. We’ll also see the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears. One of the best matchups will be saved for Monday when the Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens game gets underway.

Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 3 NFL schedule.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins Score 40 in Win Over Bills

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are desperate for a win after a 0-2 start. If not, things could get ugly for Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills look like they’re in midseason form after beating the Ravens and Jets. Yet, we know Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle are capable of setting off fireworks, so let’s see what they’re capable of.

Carson Wentz Gets 300 Yards in Vikings Win Over Bengals

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carson Wentz started two games across the past two seasons, and he hasn’t reached 200 passing yards either time. Though, he’s also never been able to throw to Justin Jefferson or operate an offense led by Kevin O’Connell. After seeing the success of Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, perhaps the former No. 2 overall pick can find a spark too. Plus, with the Bengals also starting a backup in Jake Browning (who tossed three interceptions), there could be more opportunities for Minnesota’s scoring attack too.

Myles Garrett Gets 3 Sacks in Browns’ Shocking Win Over Packers

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns may be one of the worst teams in the league when the season finishes. Right now, they’re just a desperate squad hunting for their first win. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers look like one of the NFC’s strongest Super Bowl contenders. Perhaps the only way the Browns deliver the shocker of the week is if Myles Garrett can be a game wrecker, leading to multiple Packers turnovers.

Anthony Richardson Plays in Colts Win Over Titans

Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Through two weeks, the Indianapolis Colts look like a true playoff contender in the AFC. The resurgence of Daniel Jones is a big reason why. The Tennessee Titans are still hunting for an identity and they’ve yet to score more than 19 points. If rookie Cam Ward makes a couple costly mistakes, we could see a blowout here, if so, Anthony Richardson may see some action.

TreVeyon Henderson’s 2 TD Game Propels Patriots Over Steelers

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots made TreVeyon Henderson the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping he could provide a change of pace from Rhamondre Stevenson. With 91 yards from scrimmage across his first two games, he’s done exactly that. But Henderson still hasn’t scored a touchdown. We could see that changing this week if Drake Maye can stay hot and keep the chains moving. Meanwhile, seeing the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to 1-2 would be a disappointment after adding Aaron Rodgers.

Rams Hold Eagles to Under 10 Points in Convincing Win

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Through two games, the Philadelphia Eagles have given each of their opponents chances to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champs. They’ve managed to win the close games, by four and three points, but we also haven’t seen an offensive explosion in Philly. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams enter the week with the best scoring defense in football, holding opponents to just 14 points a game. Don’t be shocked if the Rams get a statement win on Sunday.

Emeka Egbuka’s 100-yard Game Helps Bucs Beat Jets

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s been only two games, but Emeka Egbuka looks like the real deal. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ first-round rookie had a strong 67-yard, two-touchdown debut, but recorded just 29 and another score in his second game. With Sauce Gardner likely shadowing Mike Evans, Egbuka could find some open space, leading to his first 100-yard game in the NFL.

Ashton Jeanty’s 100-Yard Game Powers Raiders Past Commanders

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After becoming the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty has gotten off to a very rough start. He’s averaging just 2.7 yards per rush and 0.7 yards per reception. That may be why his touches shrunk from 21 in Week 1 down to 14 in Week 2. The Washington Commanders have been above-average at stopping the run early on, allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. While Jeanty’s longest rush is still just 13 yards, we think he’ll be able to break off a few chunk gains, leading to his first 100-yard day in the NFL.

Panthers’ 4-Sack Day Leads Team Over Falcons

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After a Week 1 dud, we saw more fight out of the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, losing by just five instead of 16 points. They still haven’t been able to turn pressure into sacks though. Third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen is the only player to record a sack in Carolina. Last week it was the Atlanta Falcons‘ rookie defensive class’s turn to show up, this time it’s Carolina’s turn.

Brian Thomas Nets 120 Yards in Jaguars Win over Texans

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Film cut-ups showed Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr appearing to shy away from contact in last week’s loss. Considering he only hauled in 4-of-12 targets for 49 yards, something was off. Though, coach Liam Coen said BTJ had a wrist injury. While he wasn’t listed on the injury report, Thomas has to carry extra motivation going into Week 3 due to the extra criticism. After two games with 120 or more yards last year, we could see Thomas make an early statement with a big game in Week 3.

Broncos Win, Hold Chargers to Under 13 Points

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert looks like he and the Los Angeles Chargers can’t be stopped. Yet, despite their late Week 2 loss, the Denver Broncos look like they’ll return to flirting with a top-ten offense and defense too. One way for Sean Payton’s team to quickly move past last week’s special teams blunder is by putting the clamps on the Chargers by holding them to less than 13 points in a statement win.

Riq Woolen Intercepts Spencer Rattler Twice in Seahawks Win

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Spencer Rattler won the New Orleans Saints‘ starting quarterback competition. After an expected 0-2 start, Rattler may not keep it for long. To be fair, he hasn’t done anything to lose the job yet, but a two interception game leading to an ugly loss could do it. Meanwhile, Riq Woolen is the perfect candidate to ruin Rattler’s day after allowing 18.2 yards per reception across the first two games. After receiving no public support from his coaching staff, Woolen could have a chip on his shoulders for this one.

Caleb Williams Erupts for 300 Yards in Bears Win Over Cowboys

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears didn’t just lose last week, they did so by 31 points, to Ben Johnson’s former team nonetheless. If that big loss doesn’t spark a fire in Caleb Williams and the rest of the scoring offense, we don’t know what will. Williams has compiled games of 207 and 210 yards, showing signs of a breakout, but mostly leading a stagnant offense. Taking on a Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys offense that ranks fifth in scoring, Williams might need a potent day with over 300 yards to sneak away with a win.

Cardinals Rout 49ers by 20+ Points

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are the quietest 2-0 team in the NFL this season. They’re likely written off due to only facing the Saints and Panthers, two of potentially the worst teams in the league. Though, the San Francisco 49ers aren’t at full strength either, not with Mac Jones as the starting quarterback. While he won in his debut last week, we could see the ugly side of why the Patriots and Jaguars moved on from the former first-round pick this time around.

Giants Send Chiefs to 0-3 Record

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ Week 2 loss was littered with mistakes, yet they still nearly overcame them to defeat the Cowboys. While losses always hurt, at least this time Brian Daboll’s offense showed explosive potential. If Russell Wilson can maintain last week’s strong effort and the Dexter Lawrence-led defense can surprise Patrick Mahomes, the Giants may just pull off the shocker of the week and send the Kansas City Chiefs to their first 0-3 start since 2011.

Ravens Win, Hold Lions to Under 18 Points

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Is this Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens game a potential Super Bowl preview? We’re expecting a thriller. The Ravens have scored 40 or more in back to back games. Meanwhile, the Lions scored 13 in one and 52 in another, making them a bit unpredictable. While the Ravens lost Week 1, they could return as AFC Super Bowl favorites with a statement win over the Lions.