Through two weeks, the Miami Dolphins are one of the worst teams in the NFL by record, at 0-2. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Tua Tagovailoa‘s Dolphins must start stringing some wins together if they have any hope of competing for a playoff spot.

On Sunday, it looked like the Dolphins may be in a position to quickly forget about their Week 1 loss. Their offensive output nearly doubled from 211 yards to 357, and their point total more than tripled, scoring 27 points after posting just eight last Sunday. Yet, it still wasn’t enough to get the dub.

After the game, the Dolphins’ quarterback admitted to the loss being “really frustrating.” Part of the problem, according to Tagovailoa, stems from poor communication from the coaching staff, though he really tried to shoulder the bulk of the blame.

“That was really frustrating. It was frustrating with the communication, with the guys inside the huddle and then what the personnel is, then the play for those guys. Do we have too many guys in, why do we have another guy running in?



Just the whole operation of that was not up to standard, was not up to par and I’ve got to do a better job with our guys in that sense. We have until the 15-second mark until it cuts off with the communication with [coach] Mike [McDaniel], so depending on what the personnel is, depending on what we were trying to do there, if it was a wristband call or if it was a call it in the headset; there’s a lot of things in that sense that play a role in if we’re getting to the right things or if we’re not getting to the right things. That was sort of the mixup of communication there.” Tua Tagovailoa

Of course, Tagovailoa’s comments indicate that he’s trying to take the heat, but the simple fact that he’s airing his grievances about the coaching staff publicly to the media is arguably even more telling. Many others would opt to keep his specific criticism in-house; this time, for whatever reason, Tagovailoa decided to let it fly.

With Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already on the hot seat after missing the playoffs last season, Tagovailoa’s comments surely won’t help. Neither will starting 0-2.

Ultimately, the Dolphins are spiraling out of control extremely quickly, which is surprising for a team that once had a loaded roster, winning 11 games in McDaniel’s second season as head coach. Unfortunately, those days are in the past, and it could be a while before South Beach can celebrate its next playoff berth. The question is, will McDaniel and/or Tagovailoa be around to pop the champagne?

