Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is already on his third head coach. Considering Lawrence had led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 22-37 record across his first four seasons, it makes sense to make changes in hopes of maximizing his potential.

The newest head coach trying to get the most out of Lawrence is Liam Coen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ former offensive coordinator. Coen won his coaching debut, defeating the Carolina Panthers 26-10.

Sunday’s test, a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, didn’t go Jacksonville’s way, despite Joe Burrow being forced out of the game in the second quarter due to injury. While close games always create more tension, there was a specific moment that caught the attention of many watching the game on CBS.

Below, Lawrence appears to be waving off coach Coen in what was clearly a moment of intense passion. While Lawrence may have later made up with his coach (he surely did), he didn’t look interested in hearing whatever Coen had to say in that moment.

Trevor Lawrence just waived off his head coach Liam Coen… WOW? pic.twitter.com/AgQM0g2mll — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 14, 2025

We won’t pretend to be lip-readers, so trying to understand the specific context is difficult. Yet, without further explanation, it’s not exactly a good look for Lawrence and the Jaguars as they move to 1-1. Then again, no one should be thrilled with a losing effort.

Jacksonville’s next game comes against the Houston Texans in Week 3, delivering an important matchup against an AFC South divisional opponent.

