While there were obvious bright spots in Week 2’s loss, an already hot seat for Brian Daboll has only increased in temperature after a 0-2 start. Yet, aside from last week’s near-win, there were other signs that change could be coming to the Giants’ starting lineup. In fact, those decisions may have already taken effect.

As The Athletic’s Giants expert Dan Duggan noted, the running back room saw a change in carries, with rookie Cam Skattebo outpacing second-year pro Tyrone Tracy.

Not only did Skattebo see six more carries than Tracy, he was also on the field for seven more snaps.

So far, Skattebo has compiled 13 rushing attempts for 42 yards and a touchdown. Tracy has compiled 15 attempts for 39 yards, with no touchdowns. Skattebo has also hauled in four receptions for 26 yards, compared to Tracy’s six catches for 47 yards.

Neither are particularly impressive, with Skattebo averaging 4.0 yards per carry and Tracy averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Yet, the Giants haven’t had their second-team All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas either, and his replacement, James Hudson, was benched after committing four penalties in the opening drive.

Needless to say, the Giants aren’t getting results from their offensive linemen early on, and it’s likely having a significant impact on the running game too. Last year, it was Devin Singletary who lost his job to the rookie Tracy. Will Skattebo take over for good in Week 3? Or was last week an experiment to see if a change of pace could do the team some good?

