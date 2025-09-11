When the New York Giants hired then-Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be their head coach in 2022, they envisioned getting a coach who could maximize the potential of Daniel Jones. After all, Josh Allen has developed into an NFL MVP (although Daboll hasn’t been in Buffalo since 2021).

Of course, that never materialized, but Daboll did reach the playoffs and even got a win there in his first season. It’s been all downhill since, with the Giants going 9-26 from 2023 to now. One would think Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who was also hired from Buffalo at the same time as Daboll, would be on thin ice.

However, as Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explains, Daboll and Schoen’s seats may not be nearly as hot as some think. In fact, not even a nearly historic 0-6 start would be enough to get them fired in-season, according to Breer.

(Responding to if Daboll/Schoen would get fired after an 0-6 start) “I don’t think so. It’s just hard for me to see owner John Mara pulling the trigger on something like that, unless things have descended into a pretty serious level of chaos. I think, at the very least, he’d want to see the results that the current staff might be able to get with the young quarterback in there—because you’d assume that if the Giants fall out of the race, the time to throw Dart out there would probably come.” SI’s Albert Breer on New York Giants

The worst start in Giants history, oddly, did involve a 0-6 record in 2016. If the Giants do find themselves entering Week 7 as a winless team, we don’t see how some heads wouldn’t roll, including key figures like Daboll and/or Schoen. If not, the fan criticism could be deafening.

After all, Giants fans were already flying banners above the stadium at the end of last season, calling for Daboll’s ousting. While things have quieted down enough to give Daboll another chance in 2025, a string of losses would likely spark controversy all over again.

The Giants’ next test arrives Sunday against a similarly winless Dallas Cowboys team that has Dak Prescott back after last year’s season-ending hamstring injury. Though at least this time, they won’t have Micah Parsons wrecking the game too.