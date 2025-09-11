After Week 1, half of the teams in the NFL are 0-1, so there’s no need to panic, right? Well, try telling that to New York Giants fans who saw their team score the fewest points in the league.

To make matters worse, quarterback Russell Wilson looked like a shell of himself, and the Giants became the first team since the 1940-1942 Detroit Lions to go three consecutive season openers without scoring a touchdown. Yes, that’s correct — the Giants accomplished a dubious feat that hasn’t happened in 83 years.

With the league’s toughest schedule ahead of them, many fans are ready to press the panic button. But instead, fans should relax and let the rest of the month play out before overreacting to what they witnessed in Week 1.

Here are three reasons why it’s too early to panic.

They’re Only 0-1, and History Shows Teams Can Recover

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

As bad and disappointing as their 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders was, it only counts as one loss. There are still 16 games remaining and plenty of time for the team to turn things around.

Even if the Giants lose at Dallas — a place they haven’t won since 2016 — it will still be far too early to think the season is lost. Teams have bounced back from starting 0-2 and won the Super Bowl. Case in point: the 2007 Giants, who started 0-2 and went on to defeat the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

Now this Giants team isn’t winning the Super Bowl, but if the offense can get creative and they catch a few breaks, they can have a respectable season. You also have to hope that last Sunday’s embarrassment will motivate the team.

Next Three Opponents Will Be Without Key Players

Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

New York’s schedule is brutal, which is why many came into this season believing they would have one of the worst records in the league. While Big Blue has a rough stretch of games ahead, it may not be as difficult as expected when the schedule was released.

The Cowboys traded their All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season started. When New York and Dallas last played in Week 13 last year, the Cowboys won 27-20, and Parsons recorded a sack-and-a-half.

Not having to deal with Parsons this Sunday is a blessing for the Giants, considering how poorly their offensive line played last week.

For their home opener in Week 3 against the Chiefs, Kansas City’s receiving corps might be depleted. Rashee Rice will miss the game while serving a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Second-year wideout Xavier Worthy’s status is up in the air following a shoulder injury suffered in the team’s season-opening 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s always tough facing Patrick Mahomes, but the fact that he might be without two key targets provides relief for the Giants’ revamped secondary that is still trying to gel.

The Giants’ final September opponent, the Chargers, suffered a devastating blow in August when two-time Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the year due to a torn patellar tendon.

As impressive as Los Angeles looked against the Chiefs, the Giants’ trio of edge rushers — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter — should be able to exploit Slater’s absence. Injuries are unfortunately part of the game, and several of New York’s opponents will be compromised.

New Additions Will Improve With More Playing Time

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In addition to Wilson and Carter, Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland were making their first starts with the Giants. Whenever you bring in new players, there can be a learning curve and growing pains until cohesiveness is established.

After over six months without football, it’s natural for fans to overreact when their team gets embarrassed in the first week of the season. But both sides of the ball will improve, and Andrew Thomas will return, which will help address some of the offensive line woes.

So wait until the end of the month to truly assess this team. If they’re 0-4 at month’s end, you can sound the alarm and enter full panic mode that 2025 could be another historically disappointing season.