The start of the regular season NFL schedule has finally arrived. With the NFL Week 2 schedule kicking off Thursday and continuing with more football games on Sunday and Monday, we have a lot to look forward to. With 16 NFL matchups to preview and all 32 teams in action, there’s a full slate to analyze.

This week features several intriguing matchups, including the Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions. But that’s not all. We’ll also see the Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, plus an AFC Divisional Round rematch as the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills game gets underway on Sunday Night Football.

Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 2 NFL schedule.

Bill Croskey-Merritt Rushes for 100 in Commanders Win Over Packers

The Washington Commanders recognized they had something special in seventh-round rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt nearly right away, spurring the Brian Robinson trade. Most rookies drafted so late (245th overall) are luckly enough to make the roster. Well, Croskey-Merritt led the team in rushing last week while averaging 8.2 YPC. The Green Bay Packers looked excellent, and they only allowed 46 rushing yards in Week 1. Needless to say, this outcome would be a surprise, but it’s not impossible.

Joe Burrow Bounces Back with 400 Yards in Bengals Win Over Jaguars

Despite coming in with a chip on their shoulders after missing the postseason in 224, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ offense couldn’t get anything going against a good Browns defense. The story should be different this week against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that doesn’t feature Myles Garrett. We’d expect Burrow to test the Jaguars’ secondary, possibly even seeing what Travis Hunter is capable of, if he gets to play more than six defensive snaps this time around.

Malik Nabers Busts Loose for 150 Yards in Giants Win Over Cowboys

Malik Nabers showed his frustration, even getting into a sideline spat during the New York Giants‘ season opening loss. It didn’t help that he was targeted 12 times, but he only caught five of them for 71 yards. That’s still fairly decent production, especially considering Russell Wilson only finished with 168 yards. With Micah Parsons now in Green Bay instead of Dallas, New York should have more time to throw against the Cowboys. That could mean Nabers is in line for a big game.

Bears Beat Lions By 10+ Points

The Chicago Bears had their ups and downs, looking like they were going to run away with an easy victory in Week 1. The lowpoints came later, but Ben Johnson’s new crew showed potential. As for the Detroit Lions? They looked like a team that had lost both coordinators. Dan Campbell’s crew lacked grit, they weren’t the best team on the field. Will the same be true in Week 2 against another division rival?

Titans Top 150 Rush Yards in Loss to Rams

A week after allowing 151 rushing yards in their season-opening loss, now it’s the Tennessee Titans‘ turn to stretch their legs. Oddly enough, Cam Ward didn’t even register a rushing attempt in his rookie debut. That will change in a big way this week, and he’ll need to get some help from Tony Pollard and Julius Chestnut too after they combined for just 62 yards on 20 attempts in Week 1. Yet, we’re not willing to be bold enough and predict the Titans can topple the Rams this time either, just like Super Bowl XXXIV.

Stefon Diggs Gets 150 Yards in Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Stefon Diggs didn’t come to the New England Patriots to be anything less than Drake Maye‘s No. 1 receiver. While it’s amazing he’s even on the field already after tearing his ACL on Oct. 27, 2024, Diggs produced just 57 yards in his Patriots debut. However, the Miami Dolphins couldn’t do anything right in Week 1, and they may remain vulnerable in Week 2 too. If so, Diggs could be in for a big season.

Alvin Kamara’s 3 TDs Help Saints Beat 49ers

Alvin Kamara was once one of the most feared weapons in the NFL, but he had just two 100-yard rushing games last season. He also only had one game with multiple touchdowns, and it came back in Week 2. A full year removed from his best game of last season, it’s time for Kamara to prove his worth again. The San Francisco 49ers looked much better in Week 1, so a Saints win would be a huge surprise.

Justin Fields’ 4 TDs Power Jets To Win Over Bills

Justin Fields has started 45 games in his career. He’s had four touchdown performances in only four of those 45. Yet, after a three-touchdown debut, it wouldn’t surprise us if Fields is ready to take the next step in his career. Plus if the Buffalo Bills get into a scoring slugfest again, then the New York Jets will get plenty of opportunities to score too. The real surprise would be if the Jets find a way to win a close game against a team as good as the Bills.

Sam Darnold’s 300-Yard Day Fuels Seahawks to Win Over Steelers

Sam Darnold immediately formed a strong connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but no one else. The tandem combined for 124 of Darnold’s 150 yards. Now its time for the others to step up too. Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock for a four touchdown day in his Pittsburgh Steelers debut. Based on their Week 1 performances, the Steelers should beat the Seattle Seahawks, but that’s where Darnold having a big day could turn this one upside down.

Ravens Win, Hold Browns to 15 Or Fewer Points

The Baltimore Ravens should have won last week, but an epic collapse kept them out of the victory column. They’re too good to even come close to an 0-2 start, and the Cleveland Browns aren’t good enough offensively to hang with the two-time NFL MVP. In fact, we could see the wheels fall off for Cleveland.

Tyler Warren Goes Over 100 Yards in Colts Win Over Broncos

Tyler Warren could be something special, and Daniel Jones may be the perfect quarterback to help him reach his full potential. The Denver Broncos have a top-five defense, and it may only get better with the addition of Jahdae Barron, but even they don’t quite know what Warren’s capable of quite yet.

Tetairoa McMillan Gets First 100-Yard Game in Panthers Win Over Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers have slowly been rebuilding their receiving corps and one might say they put their full faith in this group with the Adam Thielen trade. But they failed their first test with Bryce Young taking a step backward. If Tetairoa McMillan is the real deal, he may be the one who helps the Panthers have the breakout game they need. The Arizona Cardinals could be ready to emerge as contenders in the NFC too, but even they don’t know what they’re capable of yet, which makes this one winnable for Carolina.

Patrick Mahomes Racks Up 400 Yards in Chiefs’ Big Win Over Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs had an eye on becoming the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. The Philadelphia Eagles ruined their party that had been in the works for three seasons. Of course they want revenge, and Patrick Mahomes could be particularly motivated to outduel Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP.

J.J. McCarthy Goes Off for 300 Yards in Vikings Win Over Falcons

How good is J.J. McCarthy? No one knows yet, but with Kevin O’Connell, Justin Jefferson, and T.J. Hockenson, the 22-year-old has a chance to be special. The Minnesota Vikings caught a glimpse of McCarthy’s leadership last Monday, and now he faces a defense with even more question marks up front and in the secondary. The Atlanta Falcons could run up the score too, but Brian Flores’ defense could give Michael Penix Jr. some fits.

Derek Stingley Gets 2 INT in Texans Win Over Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t afraid to sling it, sometimes for as many as 40 attempts in a game. He’s also prone to making mistakes, which can often include tipped passes that lead to interceptions. If so, expect Derek Stingley, one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks, to be ready to help carry a Houston Texans team that’s still finding its mojo on offense.

Brock Bowers/Ashton Jeanty Both Get 100 Yards in Raiders Win Over Chargers

Geno Smith has injected new life into the Las Vegas Raiders‘ offense and he’s just getting started. The same is true for Ashton Jeanty, who is still getting his sea legs under him as a rookie. Meanwhile, Brock Bowers always draws attention, but he’s just too good to slow down. The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the NFL’s best defenses, so if the Raiders’ top skill position players can dominate here, they can have success anywhere.

