Week 13 in the National Football League demonstrated that this season is unpredictable, with seemingly at least one upset happening every week. As we get ready to preview Week 14 of the the NFL schedule, it’s fair to think that something wild will happen this coming weekend.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 14 predictions, delivering score projections for every matchup on the NFL schedule this week from Thursday Night Football to Monday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys 28, Detroit Lions 24

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the Detroit Lions missing Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 14, an offense that has averaged just 22.3 points per game in the last three weeks may not have the firepower necessary to keep up with the Dallas Cowboys. It also doesn’t help that Detroit’s defense has surrendered 9 passing touchdowns, 237 passing yards per game, and a 105.6 QB rating over the last month. With how hot the Dallas Cowboys offense is right now, this seems like bad timing for the Lions and a recipe for a home loss to the Cowboys.

Seattle Seahawks 27, Atlanta Falcons 14

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The only hope the Atlanta Falcons have to win on any given week is a big game from Bijan Robinson and a blitz-heavy defense working almost flawlessly. Neither is likely to be effective against the Seattle Seahawks. Robinson is facing a top-three run defense and Seattle also has started establishing an effective ground game, which can exploit one of Atlanta’s vulnerabilities. As long as Sam Darnold avoids interceptions, the Seahawks should win comfortably.

Buffalo Bills 31, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

We expect the Cincinnati Bengals offense to have a lot more success moving the football and finding the end zone versus the Buffalo Bills than Pittsburgh did. However, Cincinnati’s defense is also poorly equipped to handle James Cook and Josh Allen. This feels like a game where Buffalo gets up early, thanks to Cook. Joe Burrow makes a valiant effort at a comeback, but it comes up just short because Cincinnati’s defense could never get the big stop when it mattered.

Cleveland Browns 17, Tennessee Titans 10

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders will move to 2-1 as a starting quarterback in Week 14. The rookie signal-caller might not excel versus the Tennessee Titans, but he won’t need to because Myles Garrett will get multiple sacks and Cleveland’s defense will completely overwhelm Cam Ward. It will be a low-scoring game and, if the predicted outcome comes to fruition, it feels safe to project that there will be some First Take discussion that perhaps Sanders should’ve been the first overall pick. It’ll be ridiculous, but it may happen.

Minnesota Vikings 20, Washington Commanders 14

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If Jayden Daniels returns for this one then it gets a lot more interesting for the Washington Commanders. The issue is that, even if the Minnesota Vikings are stuck with the worst quarterback play in the NFL, they have an outstanding defense. All it will take is a takeaway and some big plays from Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison for Minnesota to pull out a victory in a low-scoring game that will be short on highlights.

Miami Dolphins 21, New York Jets 14

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have been a different team since the middle of October, coming into Week 14 with a 4-1 record in the last five games. Important for this matchup, Miami’s defense has made significant strides against defending the run. As long as that holds on Sunday versus Breece Hall, De’Von Achane will do more than enough on the ground to push the Dolphins from a 1-6 record to a 6-7 record.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, New Orleans Saints 17

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly choked away a win on Sunday, but they built up a big enough lead to pull it out. Now, Baker Mayfield and a healthier Buccaneers offense have their opportunity to take a bit more control in the NFC South. With the New Orleans Saints simply not having enough firepower to keep pace, Tampa Bay will secure its eighth win of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 20

Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

From bad to worse for the Indianapolis Colts. Losing Sauce Gardner now means that Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will have even more options to exploit this defense, with Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange being two major targets who could pose problems for Indianapolis. Pair that with how effective the Jaguars’ pass rush has been in the last four games (12 sacks), and you have Jacksonville knocking down Indianapolis and building an even bigger lead in the AFC South.

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 14

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s probably going to be an ugly Week 14 duel between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, especially given that the AFC North is at stake. Our concern for Baltimore is how ineffective Lamar Jackson looks playing through three leg injuries (toe, hamstring and knee). Derrick Henry will still give the Ravens a shot at taking down Pittsburgh, but we just don’t have enough faith in Baltimore’s offensive line.

Denver Broncos 20, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Bo Nix was playing better football, this would be even more of a one-sided game. All that matters for this Week 14 matchup, though, is that the Denver Broncos defense is healthy and a pass rush on a historic pace is going to decimate the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line. Denver wins by two scores and it could be 14-plus points if Nix can hit his deep shots.

Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 27

Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s no matchup on the NFL schedule this week we’re more excited to see than this one. You can bet that the Green Bay Packers will focus on running the football against a defense that has allowed over 130 rushing yards per game this season with a 5.2 yards-per-carry average. On the other side, Ben Johnson has been orchestrating the best rushing offense in the NFL over the last six weeks. Green Bay also just lost Devonte Wyatt to a season-ending injury. In a battle to the finish, we’re giving the slight edge to the better quarterback who is playing at home.

Los Angeles Rams 28, Arizona Cardinals 20

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It took a pick-six and two turnovers in scoring range, including the end zone, for the Los Angeles Rams to lose on Sunday. We don’t see that happening again for Matthew Stafford in Week 14. Besides, the Arizona Cardinals offensive line is in a very bad spot against this front seven. Jacoby Brissett will hit Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. for enough big plays to make this a one-score game, but Sean McVay won’t allow Los Angeles to drop two straight.

Houston Texans 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

We’re saving our upset pick for Sunday Night Football. The Houston Texans have a defense that is perfectly equipped to cause problems for Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have a rushing attack good enough to cause real headaches for Houston. So, the bet is on the Texans offensive line holding up well enough for C.J. Stroud to make just a few big throws from the pocket. Coming down to the wire, Houston’s defense gets the fourth-down stop that hands Kansas City its seventh loss of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles 16, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Picking the Philadelphia Eagles to win on Monday Night Football, coming off consecutive losses, is all about the defense. The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line is abysmal and it’s a safe bet that Vic Fangio will turn up the heat, rattling Justin Herbert and preventing this passing game from finding any sort of rhythm. We don’t exactly have any real confidence in the Eagles offense, but we’re picking the most dominant unit (Philadelphia’s defense) to win it.