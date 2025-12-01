NFL Week 13 delivered quite a few surprises, including a few upsets on Thanksgiving Day. It certainly shook up the landscape of how the best NFL teams right now are viewed, especially with the ongoing playoff hunt and tightening battles for division titles.

Let’s dive into our NFL Week 14 Power Rankings, evaluating all 32 teams following Week 13 action. We’ll have updates after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

1. Seattle Seahawks (3)

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks reclaim the top spot in the NFL power rankings after shutting out the Vikings on Sunday. Sam Darnold wasn’t particularly effective against his former team, but he doesn’t need to be with a defense this good and a run game that’s starting to come alive. Now sitting at 8-3 on the year, the Seahawks head out on the road for a very winnable game in Atlanta that would lock them into a winning season for the second consecutive year under Mike Macdonald.

2. Denver Broncos (4)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A Sunday Night Football matchup against the Commanders is a great opportunity for the Denver Broncos to win in dominating fashion, which has been a bit of a rarity for this club as of late. What really mattes moving forward is seeing Bo Nix take advantage of one of the league’s worst defenses, demonstrating he can really pick apart secondaries and carry this offense as it’s without J.K. Dobbins.

3. New England Patriots (2)

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The concern with the New England Patriots right now is the mounting injuries. Will Campbell has now joined Milton Williams on injured reserve, leaving this club even thinner in the trenches on both sides of the ball. It might not necessarily cost them on Monday Night Football against the Giants, so this should still be an 11-2 club entering the bye. The worry is just a fall-off after that when the schedule gets tougher.

4. Los Angeles Rams (1)

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six, lost a fumble in Carolina territory and had a deflected pass picked off in the end zone. That’s how you get the Los Angeles Rams losing 31-28 to Carolina on Sunday. Matthew Stafford will rebound, but Week 13 served as a reminder that the secondary for Los Angeles is still a bit of a problem. We fully expect the Rams to rebound next week versus the Cardinals.

5. Green Bay Packers (5)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers pulled off the coveted sweep of the Lions, improving to a perfect 3-0 record in the NFC North. Now, losing Devonte Wyatt to a season-ending injury is a blow for one of the league’s best defenses, but this Packers offense should be getting back Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden in Week 14. As of now, this looks like the team to beat in the NFC North, and that’s led by Jordan Love playing near an MVP-caliber level.

6. Chicago Bears (9)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Coming into Week 13, the Chicago Bears were viewed as a bit of a fluke because they had a negative point differential. Bullying the Eagles on Black Friday in Philadelphia should put an end to that narrative. The thing is, Caleb Williams isn’t even playing at a particularly high level right now. However, he doesn’t need to because Ben Johnson has orchestrated the league’s best rushing offense for nearly two months now and Chicago’s defense is turning around. The two Bears vs Packers matchups, including in Week 14, will almost certainly determine who wins the NFC North.

7. Houston Texans (11)

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here come the Houston Texans. Going on the road Sunday, the return of C.J. Stroud and more excellence from this Texans defense proved to be just enough to take out Indianapolis. While the Texans (7-5) are still a game behind the Colts (7-4) in the AFC South race, Houston is riding a four-game win streak with two or three of those victories coming against the Jaguars, Bills and Colts. Quite frankly, if Stroud would’ve been healthy in Week 9 against Denver, we’d probably be looking at an 8-4 record with a six-game win streak. If Houston’s offensive line can protect Stroud enough next week, the Texans can beat Patrick Mahomes.

8. Detroit Lions (6)

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Already without Sam LaPorta, this Detroit Lions offense now won’t have Amon-Ra St. Brown for the next week-plus. It’s certainly part of the reason why this unit has taken a significant step backward, but Dan Campbell’s play-calling on fourth down (0-for-7 in the last two games) is only magnifying the problems. Unfortunately for Detroit, its offensive woes all come ahead of a matchup against the red-hot Cowboys. To make matters worse, the brief excitement for Frank Ragnow’s return was immediately squashed with a season-ending hamstring injury.

9. Buffalo Bills (12)

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Sunday’s victory in Pittsburgh might not have erased the concerns many have for the Buffalo Bills’ passing game, but all that matters right now is the win. By moving to 8-4 on Sunday, the Bills keep themselves in a favorable position for a playoff spot ahead of a critical two-game stretch versus the Bengals and Patriots. For the time being, Buffalo gets to control its destiny.

10. Dallas Cowboys (15)

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A league-average defense is all Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens needed for the Dallas Cowboys to become a playoff threat. Since falling into a 21-point hole against Philadelphia, the Cowboys have outscored the Eagles and Chiefs 55-28. Given how injury-depleted Detroit is entering Week 14, we feel there’s real reason to believe the Cowboys will go into Ford Field next Thursday and make it four straight wins.

11. Philadelphia Eagles (7)

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Lane Johnson injury has taken an obvious toll on this Philadelphia Eagles offense, but even the eventual return of the All-Pro right tackle won’t make up for Kevin Patullo remaining offensive coordinator. To make matters worse, Friday’s loss showed how ill-equipped Philadelphia is to play from behind or in poor weather conditions. A soft schedule in the final five weeks might be the only reason the Eagles hold off Dallas to retain the NFC East crown.

12. San Francisco 49ers (13)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Some good fortune on special teams made this game more of a blowout than it was really played, but all that matters to Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers is improving to 9-4 on the season. It seems absurd that San Francisco could finish with a winning record and likely hit double-digit wins in a season with so many devastating injuries, but that’s the position this team has clawed its way to. There are reasons to be a bit suspicious of how San Francisco would fare versus top competition, but it should roll over the Titans in Week 14 to move to 10-4.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars (16)

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The roller-coaster ride of a season continues for the Jacksonville Jaguars. From a 4-1 start to dropping to 5-4 in early November and now rolling into December atop the division with an 8-4 mark. Jacksonville’s defense is feasting as of late against bad competition, and Trevor Lawrence is playing well at a time when the rushing attack has slowed down a bit. Now, Jacksonville (8-4) is standing on the doorstep of a win next week at home versus Indianapolis that would put them a game up in the division.

14. Indianapolis Colts (8)

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A month ago, the Indianapolis Colts stood atop the NFL world with a 7-1 record and a path to the AFC’s No. 1 seed. They recovered from the loss against Pittsburgh to beat Atlanta and then had two weeks to prepare for Kansas City. As we feared coming out of their fourth-quarter collapse against the Chiefs, it felt like something broke in this team and Daniel Jones had fallen back to earth after a hot start to the year. That carried over into Sunday’s home loss to Houston. Given the upcoming Colts’ schedule – at Jaguars, at Seahawks, vs 49ers, vs Jaguars and at Texans – it wouldn’t shock us if Indianapolis finishes the season with 8 or 9 losses.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter, seemingly in perfect position to coast to a much-needed victory at home. Instead, the offense fell flat on its face in the fourth quarter and might have only escaped with a victory (7-5) because of a turnover on downs by Arizona. Fittingly, the Buccaneers didn’t gain a yard on that drive but the field position set up a 57-yard field goal that proved to be the difference in a 20-17 win. Fortunately for the Bucs, they get to control their playoff destiny with two games in the final five weeks versus Carolina that will determine which NFC South team makes the playoffs.

16. Kansas City Chiefs (10)

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It’s not just that the Kansas City Chiefs are a six-loss team; it’s that Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 1-3 in their last four games. Since crushing a lifeless Commanders team at the end of October, Kansas City has a -10 point differential, and there’s a distinct possibility of them dropping their home matchup against Houston next week. What’s particularly alarming is that Andy Reid seems to be coaching with no urgency in games, and it may cost the team again next week.

17. Carolina Panthers (20)

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

What a fitting win in Week 13 that embodies this season for the Carolina Panthers. A heavy underdog at home versus Los Angeles, the Panthers defense delivered three takeaways that changed everything. We also have to give credit to Bryce Young, who rebounded nicely after a disastrous performance in San Francisco. If Carolina could build upon this performance coming out of the bye, it would have a good shot at winning the NFC South.

18. Los Angeles Chargers (19)

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Defeating the Raiders on Sunday moves the Los Angeles Chargers to 8-4, keeping them well within the playoff hunt entering December. The issue is that this Chargers offensive line has proven to be a massive liability and they are about to close out the season against the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans and Broncos. For as much as we might like Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert and Jesse Minter, that offensive line puts Los Angeles in real danger of finishing the season with an 8-9 record.

19. Baltimore Ravens (14)

Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even if you remove the turnovers, what’s so concerning about the Baltimore Ravens at this point is how ineffective the offense is. Between Lamar Jackson playing through multiple lower-body injuries and one of the league’s worst offensive lines, the Ravens offense is now averaging just 312.7 total yards and 20 points per game with a 29.4 percent third-down conversion rate in the last three games. It’s hard to believe anything gets better anytime soon, and this club is in real danger of losing next week to Pittsburgh.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (18)

Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Ravens’ loss on Thanksgiving created an opening for the Pittsburgh Steelers to regain control of the AFC North. Instead, the Steelers offense laid an egg at home versus Buffalo. Less than two months ago, Pittsburgh was riding high with a 4-1 record. Entering December, the Steelers are a .500 club and they still have to play Baltimore twice and the Detroit Lions.

21. Miami Dolphins (21)

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Another win where the Miami Dolphins are carried by De’Von Achane. Everything looked great early, with the Dolphins jumping out to a 16-0 lead at home entering halftime. New Orleans would outscore Miami 17-3 from there, making it a 19-17 game. Thankfully for Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off the two-point try and returned it to the house to give the Dolphins two points and a 21-17 win. If the Dolphins can beat the Jets next week, turning a 1-6 record into a 6-7 mark, it might be safe to say that Mike McDaniel saved his job.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (23)

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

It’s great for the Cincinnati Bengals that Joe Burrow is back under center, and he’ll likely look better throwing deep as he settles back down and gets further removed from toe surgery. We’re also not going to question Burrow wanting to return, as he’s determined to compete for a playoff spot and to just be out there on the field with his teammates. However, Cincinnati would need to win out to make the playoffs, and we just don’t see any scenario where that happens.

23. Arizona Cardinals (25)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Still missing Trey Benson and with Marvin Harrison Jr. playing through a heel injury, Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals rallied back on Sunday in Tampa Bay and at least had a shot at a game-winning drive. What these last few weeks with Brissett under center have shown is that Arizona has put together the supporting cast to elevate a young quarterback. Now it’s about finding that quarterback and, if the Cardinals find the right signal-caller, this could be a team that makes the big leap next season. Granted, we said the same coming into the year when we had hope for Kyler Murray.

24. Atlanta Falcons (22)

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Different coach, different quarterback, same Atlanta Falcons team that blows a lead in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the season, we were hesitant to suggest that Raheem Morris was a part of the problem and a head-coaching change in Atlanta was necessary. Now, with a 4-8 record and this franchise taking a significant step back in his second year, that feels like the right call.

25. New York Giants (24)

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart returns for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots, and that certainly makes the New York Giants a lot more interesting. We like the flashes we’ve seen from Tyrone Tracy Jr., Wan’Dale Robinson, and Theo Johnson Jr. in recent weeks, and that was with Dart sidelined. Now that he’s back, this offense could be really fun to watch even if it doesn’t translate to wins.

26. Minnesota Vikings (26)

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the UDFA quarterback Max Brosmer isn’t the guy either for the Minnesota Vikings. It’s a shame too because this defense continues to perform at a playoff-caliber level. It’s just all going to waste because the organization completely botched its handling of the quarterback situation this offseason. Until it’s fixed, this is by far the worst team in the NFC North.

27. New Orleans Saints (28)

Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints are going to face a fascinating decision in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyler Shough looked solid in a second-half comeback on the road versus Miami, but it came up just short. The rookie quarterback has shown some nice flashes since being named the starter, but a 2-10 record likely means an opportunity to take the best quarterback prospect in the draft. We’d tend to lean toward using the pick on a defender and then taking a quarterback in 2027, but Mickey Loomis might feel inclined to give the fan base hope immediately.

28. Cleveland Browns (27)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Given the weather conditions on Sunday, we can’t be too critical of Shedeur Sanders’ performance (16-of-25, 149 passing yards, 6.0 ypa and 1-0 TD-INT) as a whole. He protected the football in his second career start and made a nice throw to Harold Fannin Jr for a score. However, what we can’t excuse is Sanders’ decisions on the final drive when he threw the ball away on third down and then ran for 6 yards before sliding on 4th-and-26 instead of at least trying something deep. That felt like someone who was trying to protect his stats, which isn’t exactly what you want to see from a quarterback who still needs to prove himself.

29. New York Jets (31)

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

It’s been a difficult season for the New York Jets and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. You have to give credit to this club’s willingness to fight. New York fell down by a touchdown in the second half twice and then responded with game-tying scores. Then, the Jets defense made two big stops in the fourth to set up Nick Folk for the game-winner.

30. Washington Commanders (30)

Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders aren’t getting Jayden Daniels back for Sunday Night Football, but we could see the star quarterback return to the field in Week 14. Thinking long-term, it certainly doesn’t make sense to throw him back out there considering how poorly this offense had performed prior. However, Washington will want to salvage something out of this season and will sell the return of Daniels and Terry McLaurin as an opportunity to build some momentum to carryover into 2026.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (30)

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Either the Las Vegas Raiders roster has quit on Pete Carroll or he assembled such a bad offensive staff that there’s nothing redeeming about this unit. Whichever it is, Las Vegas needs to make a change. We say that with the understanding that the Raiders’ coaching vacancy, given all of the turnover, wouldn’t be particularly attractive. Unfortunately for the franchise, Carroll has left them with no other choice.

32. Tennessee Titans (32)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans really are just an utter implosion by Arizona away from potentially going winless in a 17-game season. There have been some nice moments from Cam Ward, but each week Tennessee demonstrates why it is easily the worst team in the NFL and there isn’t a close second. All we’re hoping for in Week 14 is that Cam Ward avoids a major injury because Myles Garrett is going to sack him multiple times.