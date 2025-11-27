For many fantasy football managers in dynasty leagues, the focus right now is on the playoffs and the hopes to win a championship. For rebuilding teams and those who fell short of a title chase in 2025, it’s now time to start thinking about the next wave of NFL talent coming into the league.

Now, it’s true that the 2026 NFL Draft doesn’t have the elite blue-chip talent (Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman) that will be available the following year. However, there are still plenty of incoming rookies who fantasy football managers should get excited about.

Let’s dive into our preliminary dynasty rookie rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

There are mixed opinions on whether or not Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love belongs in the same tier of prospects as Bijan Robinson, Ashton Jeanty, and Saquon Barkley. Even if he’s not quite on that level, he might be just a hair below that tier. At the very least, right now, he should be the consensus top pick in dynasty rookie drafts this coming offseason.

First, we’ll address his college workload. At 6-foot and 214 pounds, Love is on pace to finish his collegiate career under 550 total touches across three seasons, and he eclipsed 200-plus touches just once (2025). For comparison, Jeanty (830 touches), Barkley (773 touches), Robinson (599 touches), all took on a heavier workload in college, and each of them entered the NFL with 500-plus total touches in their last two seasons.

Not only does Love have good size for a running back, he also excels at getting into a second gear quickly and using that to consistently deliver explosive runs. Among qualified running backs, he finished the regular season tied for the second-most runs of 10-plus yards (37) in college football. He combines that with patience and contact balance to be an excellent runner, all while possessing above-average skills as a pass-catching threat. In the right environment, he could be a top-seven running back in fantasy football in his prime years.

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re all in on this Ohio State Buckeyes’ wide receiver factor. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is enjoying a record-breaking season, Emeka Egbuka has been one of the best NFL rookies in 2025, Marvin Harrison Jr. is beginning to emerge as a No. 1 wideout, Chris Olave is a 1,000-yard receiver when healthy, and Garrett Wilson is a star. So yes, we’ll keep buying stock in all the talented wideouts that Brian Hartline is turning into NFL-ready players.

Carnell Tate, standing at 6-foot-3, is the latest draft-eligible standout for Ohio State. He ranks top-five among qualified wide receivers in yards per route run (3.52) in the Power 4 this season and he’s hauled in 39 of 47 targets without a drop, per ESPN‘s Jordan Reid. The route-running and hands are unmatched in this class, giving Tate an opportunity to make an immediate impact as a go-to receiving threat in an offense. He might not ever be an elite YAC guy or vertical threat, but wide receivers who are this developed quickly become a quarterback’s best friend at the highest level.

3. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson came into the year atop some dynasty rookie rankings for 2026. Unfortunately, this season has dipped his stock a bit. That’s primarily because the 6-foot-2 wideout missed three games in the fall with a hamstring strain, and that marks the second consecutive year (collarbone in 2024) that he’s been impacted by an injury. Putting durability aside, he makes up for his lack of elite speed with a keen understanding of how to run his routes to create separation and then best position his body to shield defenders away so he can make the catch. He’s also more than capable of aligning anywhere on the field, and once he gets the football in his hands, he can make plays after the catch. NFL comparisons for Tyson to CeeDee Lamb and Jaxon Smith-Njigba feel a little rich, but his ceiling is certainly a top-10 receiver.

4. Makai Lemon, WR, USC Trojans

Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It’s been a breakout season for USC Trojans star Malachi Lemon. He doesn’t have the size (5-foot-11) of the other top pass-catchers in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the potential impact at the next level is comparable. Among players with 80-plus targets this season, he ranks second in yards per route run (3.24), only behind Jeremiah Smith. The ability to bring down the football is nearly unmatched. Despite his size, he ranks top-20 nationally in contested catches, and he’s recorded with just 2 drops on 105 targets this season. As with his bigger-bodied peers, Lemon is also a great route-runner, but he’s more dangerous after the catch. He might be stuck into more of a slot role, but there’s still WR1 upside long-term in fantasy football if he lands in the right system.

5. Justice Haynes, RB, Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If there’s going to be a faller in our dynasty rookie rankings a few months from now, it’ll most likely be Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes. He underwent season-ending foot surgery in November, and there’s currently no information on how that will impact his availability for workouts in the pre-draft process. Prior to the injury, Haynes (5-foot-11 and 210 pounds) averaged 122.4 rushing yards per game with a 7.1 yards-per-carry average in his first season as a starter at Michigan after transferring from Alabama. Among running backs with 80-plus carries from Weeks 1-9, Haynes ranked 18th in missed tackles forced and 16th in yards after first contact. He offers playmaking speed in the open field with a downhill running style and a great ability to barrel through initial hits and arm tackles. He won’t bring much as a receiving threat, but the speed and power can make him a 1A in a backfield committee.

6. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The upside with Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is tantalizing. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, the first thing that stands out about the first-year starter is his athleticism. He is going to light up the NFL Combine with his speed, and he’s made real improvements this season in making contested catches, as he demonstrated with his grab through two hits in the end zone versus USC for his second touchdown of the game. Sadiq is a bit undersized for the position, and he won’t ever be a reliable blocker, but his receiving ability (2.17 yards per route run, fifth among tight ends) is what matters. He could become a top-five fantasy tight end in a few years.

7. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Aggies

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Fantasy football managers who land KC Concepcion will have to prepare themselves for the frustrating drops. After all, the 5-foot-11 wideout has the eighth-highest drop rate (10.3 percent) among wide receivers with 80-plus targets this season. However, there’s also a reason he is the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Texas A&M Aggies. Concepcion is electric with the football in his hands, as evidenced by his 11 touchdowns (2 punt returns) this season and his 15.9 yards per reception. He can align in either the slot or out wide, just get the football in his hands with a little bit of room, and the YAC will come in droves. If the hands ever improve, he’d be a top-five prospect.

8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our dynasty rookie rankings for 2026 don’t factor in superflex leagues, so quarterbacks fall a few spots down the board. For those seeking the QB1 in this class, it’s Oregon Ducks’ signal-caller Dante Moore. At 6-foot-3, Moore already looks like an NFL-ready passer from the pocket, both in terms of how he responds to pressure and his mechanics. He’s an above-average athlete for the position, even in the modern NFL, and he can deliver on-target throws to every area of the field even with chaos surrounding him in the pocket. He’s still an inexperienced starter, which might be why returning to Oregon is on the table. If he declares, Moore is the best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

9. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies are sending another very good wide receiver to the NFL next season. Denzel Boston, 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, brings the ball skills, body control, and hands you want from an X wide receiver. Boston’s ability to snag almost any football thrown his way is why Huskies quarterbacks have put up a 112.0 passer rating (NFL-equivalent) when targeting him this season. You can’t always create separation in the NFL; quarterbacks have to make tight-window throws. Boston is the receiver you want making those catches in tight coverage, and he can be a red-zone weapon.

10. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

RIch Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, even if Fernando Mendoza is a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, we’re pushing this year’s quarterback class down our dynasty rookie rankings. He’s exceeded the expectations people had for him after transferring from Cal to Indiana following a promising season. He throws with good timing and anticipation, gets the football out quickly, and moves pretty well for his size (6-foot-5). We’re just looking at a quarterback who lacks elite arm strength or athleticism. In today’s game, those kinds of passers typically need a strong supporting cast around them to excel. See: Jared Goff.