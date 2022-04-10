NFL evaluators cast doubt on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky thriving in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation needed more stability after Ben Roethlisberger retired. While the team is convinced Mitch Trubisky provides that, others around the National Football League aren’t as convinced.

Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills. The 27-year-old quarterback knew he wouldn’t start, but he sought an opportunity to learn from one of the best coaches in football.

After seeing the success offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had with quarterback Josh Allen, the decision was easy. Trubisky spent the season in Buffalo, working with Allen and Daboll on his mechanics and developing his game after a disappointing stint with the Chicago Bears

Related: Matt Nagy berated Mitch Trubisky, ‘no-showed’ QB in 2019

The decision paid off for the 6-foot-3 passer. Despite only seeing the field for 33 snaps in a 17-game season, Trubisky hit free agency with plenty of buzz. Receiving interest from multiple quarterback-needy teams, he landed a two-year, $14.285 million contract from Pittsburgh.

While the Steelers are seemingly poised to make Trubisky their starting quarterback in 2022, NFL executives who spoke to The Athletic are questioning the hype surrounding the signal-caller.

“I don’t see it. If everyone is saying Trubisky took a step back and got some better coaching and is in a better environment, what makes us think Pittsburgh has the coaching environment to bring out the best in Trubisky now that he has a fresh start? Because last I checked, Brian Daboll is the coach of the Giants, not the Steelers.” NFL executive on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, via The Athletic

There is some basis for the criticism, though, there also seems to be a shot taken towards offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Trubisky won’t have the benefit of being in a great system next season, coached by an offensive guru that is viewed as one of the best play-callers in the NFL.

The anonymous NFL evaluator isn’t the only one with skepticism around Trubisky. In minimal playing time last season, the most notable play from the Bills’ quarterback in a regular-season game was an interception.

Mitch Trubisky career stats: 64-38 TD-INT, 87.0 QB rating, 64.1% completion rate, 6.7 ypa

“All of a sudden, we have revitalized this guy. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards on the season. He got in their game against Indy and threw the ball right to the defense for an interception.” NFL evaluator on notion Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky is revitalized, via The Athletic

Arguments made by the executives against Trubisky are valid. He essentially sat out the 2021 season and his value increased in the eyes of multiple teams, including Pittsburgh. However, the move itself wasn’t a bad one for the Steelers.

Related: 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft

Why the Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn’t worry about Mitch Trubisky

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There is still plenty of buzz connecting the Steelers’ organization to the 2022 quarterback class. Mike Tomlin met with multiple draft-eligible passers, including Desmond Ridder. The Steelers are also reportedly high on Malik Willis and never had to travel to scout Kenny Pickett.

It’s not like the 2022 draft class is loaded with top-five quarterback talent. If the Steelers want to address the position, a player they like should be available at the 20th pick. If necessary, general manager Kevin Colbert could trade up a few spots to land the next face of the franchise.

The Steelers signed Trubisky to a reasonable contract, paying him a salary that reflects a fringe starter who needs to compete for the job. It suggests the franchise wants to spend an early pick on a quarterback, meaning expectations within the organization aren’t especially high for Trubisky.