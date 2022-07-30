Elite New York Mets prospect will be promoted if they strikeout at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Mets are unable to land the impact right-handed bat they have been searching for on the trade market, they are likely to bring up one of their top prospects to solve the problem.

The Mets have been active over the last few weeks, however, they have yet to make a deal that really improves their chances of winning a World Series in October. Nevertheless, their acquisitions of Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin this month have helped to address the need for more left-handed hitting.

The big question over the next few days will be if the team can finalize a trade with any of the impact players they have been linked to over the last few weeks. Those being the Baltimore Orioles Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, or Boston Red Sox outfielder JD Martinez. However, a new report claims that if the team can’t add a notable right-handed bat before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, they do believe they have an answer inside the organization.

New York Mets could promote star prospect Mark Vientos after MLB trade deadline

While there has been much talk over the last couple of months about the Mets possibly promoting top prospect Francisco Alvarez, he is not the player the team would bring up if they can’t land Martinez, Mancini, or Contreras. Instead, a Friday New York Post report claims they view Mark Vientos — their fifth-ranked prospect via MLB.com — is the backup plan after the deadline.

“The Mets have been using Mark Vientos more regularly as their designated hitter at Triple-A to familiarize him with the role, just in case he is the option following the trade deadline. Vientos was not used as a DH before June 17 this season but has been deployed at that position 10 times since. That includes six of his last 11 starts through Thursday.” New York Post report on Mark Vientos promotion plans

Vientos can play multiple positions, including first and third base. However, he would be used primarily as a DH on the big league roster. In 2022 for the Syracuse Mets Triple-A affiliate, he has a .261/.344/.507 slash line with 18 home runs, and 58 runs-batted-in in 73 games.