New York Mets trade for Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Daniel Vogelbach

The New York Mets acquired infielder Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman on Friday.

Vogelbach, 29, is batting .228 this season with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs across 75 appearances. He primarily served as Pittsburgh’s designated hitter this season, appearing in five games as a first baseman.

A career .213 hitter, Vogelbach’s best season came in 2019, when he earned his first and only All-Star nod while with the Seattle Mariners. He hit 30 home runs and 76 RBIs that year while scoring 73 runs and drawing 92 walks.

Vogelbach has played 412 games for the Mariners (2016-20), Toronto Blue Jays (2020), Milwaukee Brewers (2020-21) and Pirates. He has tallied 61 homers and 165 RBIs in that time.

Holderman, 26, made his major league debut this year out of New York’s bullpen. In 15 relief appearances, he went 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA, 18 strikeouts and no home runs allowed over 17 2/3 innings.

