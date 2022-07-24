Trey Mancini to the New York Mets, how a trade might look

Baltimore Orioles veteran Trey Mancini is considered one of the best bats available. The New York Mets are in need of another middle-of-the-order bat ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline. So, it stands to reason that the two would be linked together.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are still interested in acquiring Mancini from Baltimore even after they pulled off a trade for designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach on Friday.

“After the Mets traded for Daniel Vogelbach Friday, they continued to scout Trey Mancini during the Orioles-Yankees series in Baltimore through Saturday night, according to league sources. Mancini could share time at DH with Vogelbach, whose skill is to hit right-handed pitching, or push Vogelbach to the bench. Either way, the team is still on Mancini even after making its first trade deadline move Friday with Vogelbach.” Report on New York Mets interest in trey mancini

Trey Mancini stats (2022): .271 average, 9 HR, 37 RBI, .757 OPS

Mancini, 30, is about as consistent as they come from the plate. He’s putting up his best statistical season from a batting average perspective since the former Notre Dame star returned after a bout with cancer back in 2020.

It’s not going to be easy for any team to pry Mancini from the Orioles. Their fans adore him. Meanwhile, Baltimore found itself at a surprising 47-47 heading into Sunday’s action. Below, we look at how a Mancini trade to the Mets might work.

Potential cost of a Trey Mancini trade to the New York Mets

A deal of this ilk likely wouldn’t come until deadline day. Baltimore will likely want to see how the next week or so plays out before deciding to be sellers. It is currently 3.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.

As for the Mets, they entered Sunday’s action with a 58-37 record and a half game ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. Expediting a move for someone like Mancini would make sense. If so, the cost ultimately goes up.

Trey Mancini contract: $7.5 million salary (2022); mutual $10 million option for 2023

There’s a good chance that Mancini will hit the free-agent market this winter. He should earn more than his $10 million mutual option for next season. Perhaps, an extension would be in the cards to help facilitate a trade.

Either way, the cost won’t be too prohibitive. If the Orioles do look to trade Mancini, they’ll likely want to bring a couple young arms back. Baltimore’s elite farm system is top heavy with talent at the Triple-A level. That includes No. 1 prospect Grayson Rodriguez — a pitcher who projects with ace stuff. Why not supplement their young lineup with more young pitching?

New York Mets trade: Jose Butto, Junior Santos

Jose Butto, Junior Santos Baltimore Orioles trade: Trey Mancini

Baltimore’s timeline for contention indicates that it might want a MLB-ready arm. Butto, 24, might be that with an ETA of 2023. The 24-year-old righty is pitching to a 6-5 record with a 3.73 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while striking out 89 batters in 79.2 innings in Double-A this season.

Currently the Mets’ No. 12 prospect, there’s a lot to like about what Butto can bring to the table down the line.

“The Venezuela native is around 92-94 mph with his fastball, touching 96 mph at times, and it comes with an above-average spin rate as well. Perhaps the fastball’s greatest asset.” MLB.com report on New York Mets prospect Jose Butto

As for Santos, he’s New York’s 16th-ranked prospect and is ways away from the Majors. However, the 20-year-old Dominican native has pitched well at high Single-A this season and has a MLB-caliber arm.

In return, the New York Mets get a veteran in Trey Mancini who can play both corner outfield spots, first base and be their primary designated hitter should Vogelbach struggle. Being able to acquire someone of this ilk without giving up a top-10 prospect would be a coup.