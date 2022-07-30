New York Mets concluded Los Angeles Angels ‘not serious’ about Shohei Ohtani trade

The New York Mets immediately reached out to the Los Angeles Angels after hearing the latest MLB trade rumors that Shohei Ohtani could be available. While he would be a monumental addition to New York, it appears a trade isn’t happening.

Los Angeles informed teams it is willing to entertain trade offers for Ohtani, who is eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. The Angels will be active sellers at the deadline on Aug. 2, with Ohtani generating the most interest from their roster.

While countless teams have inquired with the Angels about Ohtani’s availability and likely made offers, it seems the Mets came away from talks believing nothing will happen.

According to Andy Martino of Sportsnet New York, the Mets are convinced that Los Angeles isn’t serious about trading its two-way star and the reigning AL MVP Award winner before the trade deadline.

It should come as no surprise that the Angels are entertaining offers more so than engaging in legitimate negotiations. Any trade would require the approval of team owner Arte Moreno, who is likely opposed to trading away the face of MLB and one of the most marketable athletes in professional sports.

Realistically, Juan Soto is the only superstar who is expected to be moved by Tuesday. Washington is determined to move him at his maximum trade value and negotiations have progressed enough to the point where a deal feels inevitable.

As for Ohtani, who wouldn’t offer a strong commitment to his future with the Angels, he’ll likely be an offseason trade candidate. However, the Angels will certainly first attempt to engage him in a contract negotiation that would be worth more than $50 million per season. Considering Ohtani’s desire to play for a contender, though, he will likely decline as he looks forward to free agency after the 2023 season.

With Ohtani clearly unavailable, the Mets remain focused on targets like Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Cubs’ closer David Robertson.