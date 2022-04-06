New York Jets offered No. 10 pick for DK Metcalf, Seahawks insist he’s not available

Insistent upon adding an established weapon to help Zach Wilson thrive in his second season as a pro, the New York Jets are leaving no stone unturned. Their latest attempt? Trading for DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

There have been plenty of rumors suggesting Metcalf may be available, thanks to being on an expiring contract with the Seahawks who no longer have an established quarterback themselves, even though Noah Fant feels otherwise.

Perhaps looking to avoid a non-competitive situation, Metcalf could privately push for a ticket out of town, though that doesn’t appear to be in the Pro Bowl receiver’s plans.

Still, that won’t prevent teams from trying, offering just about everything under the sun for the 6-foot-4, 24-year-old with freakish talent. One offer that’s emerged as of late comes from the Jets, or at least they’re the latest to be publicly linked to a trade.

If New York Jets want DK Metcalf, the 10th pick won’t get it done

Rumored as a finalist for Tyreek Hill despite the receiver stating otherwise, the Jets aren’t afraid to chase the biggest names on the market. That includes Metcalf.

According to Howard Eskin of 94WIP, the Jets have already sent a trade offer Seattle’s way, but it didn’t seem to move the needle.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the fist round. I’v been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf (they said) ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer,” Eskin said. “They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.” “ Howard Eskin on 94WIP speaking about DK Metcalf trade offers (H/t to Andrew Porter of MSN)

Offering the 10th selection is a pretty high price to pay when the Jets would still have to come to terms on a new contract extension for Metcalf. On the other hand, if the front office wishes to select an unproven wide receiver at No. 10 anyway, why not try and reel in a young player such as Metcalf who has already shown an ability to be one of the best in the game?

From New York’s perspective, it never hurts to try. For Seattle, well, what are they asking for in a potential Metcalf trade? Turning down the 10th pick, while seemingly not even being interested in hearing the full trade details or being willing to negotiate at all sends a message that maybe Metcalf truly isn’t available? It wouldn’t shock us.

