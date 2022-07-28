Recapping the New York Giants second training camp practice

The New York Giants were back at practice on Thursday for their second practice of training camp. Head coach Brian Daboll stated before practice that the practice session would focus on third downs and passing situations.

As was the case on the first day of practice, Daniel Jones took all the reps with the first team offense, and Tyrod Taylor took all of the reps with the second team. Both quarterbacks performed well in practice for the second straight day which should put a stop to the rumors that New York is interested in trading for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Two receivers going in opposite directions

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

With the focus of practice dedicated to the passing game, this gave receivers an opportunity to shine. The receiver that made the most out of his opportunity was Richie James, who had another outstanding practice.

The fifth-year wide receiver from Middle Tennessee spent the first part of practice with the second-team offense, but in the second half of the day, he was taking reps with the first-team offense.

James was a seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2018 (240th overall), and his most productive season came in 2020 when he appeared in 11 games and caught 23 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound receiver has shown quickness, solid route running, and good hands in the first two days of practice. He may have seemed to be a longshot to make the team at the start of the summer, but that is no longer the case.

Darius Slayton, on the other hand, had another rough day. Slayton spent the bulk of practice with the second team offense but did also take snaps with the first team offense.

He dropped a touchdown on a pass thrown by Jones on the left side of the endzone, and later on, he dropped a perfectly thrown pass by Taylor down the left sideline.

For whatever reason, dropped passes have plagued Slayton in OTAs and now in the first two days of training camp. Even with Sterling Shepard still not practicing as he continues to rehab from tearing his Achilles, Slayton is not a lock to make the roster and will need to improve as camp progresses.

Related: New York Giants training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Other news and notes from Day 2 of Giants camp

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

With Azeez Ojulari on the non-football injury list, linebacker Elerson Smith played with the first-team defense and showed quickness coming off the edge. Although we won’t properly be able to assess Smith or the rest of the front seven until the team practices in pads for the first time on Monday, it shows that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has faith in Smith.

Once again, Saquon Barkley was lined up all over the field on Sunday. With Barkley being lined up in the slot and spread out wide, it’s clear that Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka intend to use Barkley’s pass-catching ability in their offense.

Barkley is in the final year of his contract and wants to show the organization that he is still the same player that he was in 2018 when he had over 2,000 all-purpose yards and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I just want to show the Giants that the guy that they drafted is still here.” Saquon Barkley on Thursday

Big Blue will be back at practice on Friday and Saturday before having their first off day in camp on Sunday.

Related: 5 burning questions ahead of New York Giants training camp