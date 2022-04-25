New York Giants ‘interested’ in Kayvon Thibodeaux, could draft him with the No. 7 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching fast and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains the ultimate wild card with various NFL Draft rumors pushing him in different directions. One possibility that might be on the table is being selected by the New York Giants.

New York is poised to be in an excellent spot on draft night. Holding fifth and seventh overall picks in Round 1, first-year general manager Joe Schoen can address multiple needs with some of the best talent available in the 2022 draft class.

Kayvon Thibodeaux college stats: 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks in three seasons

In recent mock drafts, New York is projected to take one of the top cornerbacks and an offensive lineman. However, the possibility of Thibodeaux slipping outside the first five picks could open the door for the Giants to get a draft-day steal.

Peter King of NBC Sports shared Monday that despite rumors suggesting New York Isn’t high on Oregon’s edge rusher, his sources inside the organization provided a much different perspective.

“Don’t be shocked if the Giants go Thibodeaux here. Lots of stuff out in the ether right now about the Giants being down on Thibodeaux, but I can tell you they’re interested and have done a ton of work on him since his Pro Day. “ Peter King of NBC Sports on New York Giants interest in Kayvon Thibodeaux

Based on talent and upside, Thibodeaux is arguably the best player available in his draft class. However, there are some concerns about his personality and some have noted a lack of hustle at times on his college film.

He’s a very confident person, calling himself the best player in the draft and the new version of Jadeveon Clowney. While it’s evident some might have an issue with Thibodeaux working to build a brand, there have never been off-field concerns. Instead, the 21-year-old just has a different approach than some in the league prefer from players.

If that pushes him down the draft board, New York should take advantage. It’s needed an edge rusher for years and Thibodeaux is the kind of player who can have a huge impact. The Giants should also feel confident that he’d fit in nicely as an edge rusher in Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.

A lot can happen on Thursday night, surprises are a natural part of the process. If the Giants walk away with Thibodeaux and a top offensive lineman, they’ll be winners of Round 1.

