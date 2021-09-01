New England Patriots’ Josh McDaniels reveals why Mac Jones was named starting QB

In the aftermath of the New England Patriots’ massive decision to name rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke Wednesday about why the former Alabama star was handed the reins.

Citing the young signal-caller’s work ethic and ball security among other qualities, McDaniels was effusive in his praise of Jones:

#Patriots media meeting with Pats OC Josh McDaniels



On Mac Jones: “Works hard, well-prepared each day..has learned what we have asked him to operate….He’s give us an opportunity to produce positive plays. Still a lot to learn, but I feel confident in his ability and approach” pic.twitter.com/nKFeMAhcm6 — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) September 1, 2021

Josh McDaniels on why he's comfortable with Mac Jones at QB1: "When you look at the whole body of work since he's gotten here…he's been well-prepared each day to come in and do the things we ask our players to do…he's improved. He's generally taken care of the football." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 1, 2021

Despite being the fifth QB selected at 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones showed McDaniels and the Patriots enough during training camp and the preseason — to the point where they anointed Jones QB1 and cut incumbent Cam Newton.

It’s quite obvious that Jones is the pure pocket passer the Patriots have long preferred from their two-decade dynasty with Tom Brady at the controls. They went in a wildly different direction in 2020 when Newton took over, but the dearth of skill position talent did him no favors.

Prior to the draft, New England coach Bill Belichick acquired a bundle of pass-catchers amid an aggressive free agency spending spree. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry came aboard, as did wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

But few could’ve anticipated the Patriots would be in position to get their QB of the future without trading up in the draft. Even then, the prevailing thought was that whomever they drafted would sit behind Newton at least to begin the 2021 campaign.

Jones had other plans.

Who will be the best QB from the 2021 NFL Draft? Pick from these top college Quarterbacks: * These are the top-ranked QBs from the NFL 2021 Draft. Trevor Lawrence Zach Wilson Mac Jones Justin Fields

Email * (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

See where Mac Jones and the Patriots fall in our latest NFL power rankings

Why Mac Jones is the perfect fit for the New England Patriots

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones stats (Alabama, 2020): Completed 311 of 402 passing attempts (77.4%), 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns, four interceptions, 203.1 passing efficiency rating

History tends to repeat itself, and it looks like a similar narrative is playing out at the quarterback position as New England begins to embark on a new era.

Inevitable comparisons between Jones and Brady have persisted, and while that’s not necessarily fair to the new Pats QB1, it comes with the territory.

The incredible thing is, Jones seems capable of handling it. No matter what’s been thrown at him, he’s taken any and all adversity, criticism or perceived shortcomings in stride. What he clearly does is put his head down and work. Patriots players and coaches recognized that. McDaniels emphasized it.

To get public compliments about your preparation, around the Patriots’ organization, as a rookie, as a quarterback? What higher praise is there in the NFL at such an early stage of one’s career?

Like Brady at Michigan against Drew Henson, Jones had to battle a younger, top recruit in Bryce Young for playing time in his final college season at Alabama. He responded by delivering a national championship, and an FBS-record 77.4% completion rate.

Similar to Brady coming into the draft, a viral, shirtless image — TB12 at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jones chomping on a post-game cigar — was Exhibit A to underscore why neither of them had the physical tools to make it in the pros.

Even harsher for Jones, he was expected to follow in Brady’s legendary footsteps, and the implication was that all the elite talent surrounding him at Alabama inflated his numbers.

All those factors evidently created a chip on Jones’ shoulder to continue improving. Again, he just put his head down and worked. Nick Saban was the ideal coach to prepare him for Belichick’s standard of excellence.

Belichick had never drafted a QB in the first round during his Patriots tenure before Jones. Now, his first-year field general is a Week 1 starter against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, where Jones goes head-to-head against his predecessor at Alabama, Fins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Funny how things work out.

Can Mac Jones lead the Patriots to the postseason? Read our NFL playoff predictions now