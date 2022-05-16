NASCAR power rankings 2022: Kurt Busch powers up after his victory at Kansas Speedway

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR drivers entered the 2022 season with an incredible amount of uncertainty. While the schedule changes were more tamed compared to last season, the playoffs have seen a massive shift.

The NextGen car has also brought new factors in its first season with uncertainties and a new package. Every week is different as organizations look to take control and get ahead of the competition.

Let’s dive into our updated NASCAR power rankings after the 13th race of the season at Kansas Speedway.

1. Kyle Busch (LW: 1)

Kyle Busch knocked off another top-5 finish after ending the Kansas race in third place. Busch stays on top of Sportsnaut’s NASCAR power rankings and continues his hot stretch.

2. Chase Elliott (LW: 2)

Chase Elliott suffered a tire issue that saw him go three laps down with a broken diffuser en route to a 29th-place finish. Elliott is coming off five straight top-10 finishes before his issues this weekend.

3. Christopher Bell (LW: 3)

Christopher Bell suffered many unfortunate events throughout the day but still managed to finish in fifth place. Bell continues to be hot as he knocked off his fifth top-7 finish in the last seven races.

4. Kyle Larson (LW: 4)

Kyle Larson almost held on for his second victory of the season but came up short with a second-place finish. Larson’s day capped off his fifth top-6 finish in the last seven races.

5. Ross Chastain (LW: 5)

Ross Chastain brought home a solid top-10 finish on Sunday afternoon. Chastain wrecked in the previous race fighting for the lead and had a good bounce-back effort with a seventh-place finish.

6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (LW: 6)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. continued his hot stretch with his third straight top-10 finish. Stenhouse started off the season in rough fashion but has found his form as of late with an eighth-place finish.

7. Martin Truex Jr. (LW: 7)

Martin Truex Jr. suffered a blown left rear tire on the final laps of Stage 2 but still managed to bring it home in sixth place. Truex had been scuffling as of late so a good finish is very needed for him.

8. Joey Logano (LW: 8)

Joey Logano saw two sides of racing when he won at Darlington and wrecked in practice at Kansas. Logano had a backup car and managed to get a top-20 finish in 17th place.

9. Denny Hamlin (LW: 9)

Denny Hamlin’s bad luck stretch came to an end after he knocked off a fourth-place finish at Kansas. Hamlin has been driving better as of late but it’s only the second time the results have backed it up.

10. Kevin Harvick (LW: 10)

Kevin Harvick hasn’t seen his typical success lately and that proved itself again with a 15th place finish at Kansas. Harvick was on a streak of two straight top-10 finishes before the weekend.

11. Alex Bowman (LW: 11)

Alex Bowman didn’t make much noise on Sunday afternoon but still came home with a ninth-place finish. Bowman has seven top-10 finishes in the last nine races, but only two are top-5 finishes.

12. Kurt Busch (LW: 12)

Kurt Busch pulled off the upset at Kansas after passing Kyle Larson at the end of the event. Busch had previously finished in 28th place or worse in five of the last seven races but a victory clinches him a playoff spot as of now.

13. William Byron (LW: 13)

William Byron suffered a flat tire while leading and never recovered for a 16th-place finish. Byron only has two top-15 finishes in the last five races with none of them being a top-10 finish.

14. Ryan Blaney (LW: 14)

Ryan Blaney has cooled off recently and a 12th place finish on pure speed backs it up. Blaney has not finished in the top-10 spots during four straight events after seeing four straight top-6 finishes.

15. Austin Dillon (LW: 15)

Austin Dillon finished off a quiet day with a 13th place finish after struggling with speed. Dillon was coming off a ninth-place finish at Darlington while he tries to develop more consistency.

16. Justin Haley (LW: 16)

Justin Haley was riding high off a third-place finish at Darlington but an electrical issue ended his day early. Haley has four top-15 finishes in the last five events but a 35th place finish ended that streak.

17. Bubba Wallace (LW: 17)

Bubba Wallace had top-5 speed but issues on pit road demoted him to a 10th place finish. Wallace’s result is his first top-10 finish since the Daytona 500 in a needed day of confidence-boosting.

18. Michael McDowell (LW: 18)

Michael McDowell had been riding the results of three top-10 finishes in four races before bringing it home in 23rd place. McDowell’s finish was affected by spinning on the final lap.

19. Chris Buescher (LW: 19)

Chris Buescher’s tire issues affected his race like others as he came home with a 27th-place finish. Buescher has finished in 15th place or worse in seven of the last eight events.

20. Tyler Reddick (LW: 20)

Tyler Reddick has been fast but his ability to finish races came out again with a 30th place finish. Reddick has finished in 30th place or worse in three of the last four events.

