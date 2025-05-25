MLB rumors: New York Yankees ‘aggressively’ pursuing for specific upgrade for lineup

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees head into MLB games today with the second-best record in the American League and the third-most runs scored (291) in baseball. Despite the strong start, the front office is reportedly aggressively pursuing an addition to take the lineup to another level.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Yankees are ‘aggressively searching’ for a right-handed bit right now. Ideally, the club would like to add a right-handed hitting third baseman to add to its lineup and the club is also exploring the market for another starting pitcher.

New York Yankees lineup stats (FanGraphs): .263 batting average (3rd in MLB), .346 OBP (1st in MLB), 86 home runs (1st in MLB), .823 OPS (1st in MLB)

Nightengale doesn’t list any specific MLB trade candidates who could be on the Yankees’ radar. The club has had a long-standing interest in Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, but he’s a left-handed bat. It’s been previously reported that the Pittsburgh Pirates could be open to moving third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, but he has a .580 OPS this season and a career .687 OPS in 1,999 career at-bats.

Outside of the Pirates and Rockies, the Chicago White Sox are an obvious seller ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but they likely don’t have the caliber of third baseman New York covets. As for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, the 34-year-old has a .698 OPS this season and there seems to be no trade market for him.

There are plenty of options on the starting pitcher market for New York. The Miami Marlins are open to trading ace Sandy Alcantara and there’s a strong market for Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta with contenders also eyeing Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez.

New York might not find much quality right-handed hitting third basemen available for trade right now, but their search does highlight what they’ll be targeting at the MLB trade deadline. With the club already playing well, further additions would solidify New York’s status as a World Series contender this season.