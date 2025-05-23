MLB rumors: New York Yankees will be top contender for second coming of Hideki Matsui?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The new age version of legendary Japanese slugger Hideki Matsui is expected to be available in free agency later this year, and the New York Yankees are among the early favorites to sign him.

When Matsui arrived in New York in 2003, there was hope that he could be much better than Hideki Irabu. A man with the same first name, but who was so frustrating that then-Yankees owner George Steinbrenner once called him a fat toad. Well, Matsui ended up becoming a huge fan favorite during 10 memorable seasons in the Bronx.

The prolific power hitter didn’t smash home runs like he did in Japan. However, he instead turned into a good all-around hitter in New York. Earning two All-Star appearances and was fantastic in the playoffs. Well, this week, The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden listed the Yankees (if he is open to playing third base) among the six early favorites to sign Nippon Professional Baseball star Munetaka Murakami when he hits the free agent market in the winter.

Murakami is a similar hitter to Matsui. So the idea of getting a player akin to the popular outfielder would certainly excite Yankees fans. Especially if he could be a potential option for them at third base after this season. However, according to Bowden, the 25-year-old would be a much better fit defensively at first base.

“Known for his prodigious power, the left-handed hitting corner infielder/outfielder has amassed 242 homers and 671 RBIs over his eight-season foreign career,” Bowden wrote. “He won a Triple Crown. And holds the single-season Nippon Professional Baseball record for home runs (56) among Japanese-born players, which he set in 2022.

“He has hit at least 30 homers in five straight seasons and six of the past seven years. His career slash line is .273/.395/.544,” he added. “Murakami profiles as a .240 to .260 type hitter in MLB with legitimate 30-home run power. Defensively, he’s below average at third base and adequate at first base.”

To the surprise of many, future Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt has had an outstanding start to his Yankees career. If he keeps it up and plays well in the postseason, New York might prefer to go with him again next season. Instead of the Japanese import.