Unexpected New York Yankees player now considered a very valuable trade chip

An MLB insider claimed that despite his injuries and poor showing in 2024, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has become a valuable trade chip this summer for a unique reason.

Heading into the week, the Yankees are in first place in the American League East. And have one of the best records in the AL. The strong start comes despite various injuries to several key players, like Giancarlo Stanton. And the team won’t have ace pitcher Gerrit Cole after undergoing season-ending surgery. With a few key trades this summer, they could turn into a serious title contender again this year.

The big question is, can New York get impact players without giving up elite prospects? Well, according to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees actually have a trade chip that surprisingly could help make a notable move.

“Yankees starter Marcus Stroman’s trade value is actually increasing by being on the injured list. Now that he’s sidelined, he won’t be able to automatically exercise his player option since he’ll fall short of 140 innings.” Bob Nightengale

The insider revealed that when Stroman and the Yankees were in a dispute about how he would be used earlier this spring, there were rival clubs interested in the two-time All-Star. But they “balked at the possibility of being on the hook for $18 million in 2026.”

After an All-Star first half in 2023, Stroman struggled since, including in his first season with the Yankees last year. Left knee inflammation has limited him to just one bad start in 2025. However, despite being a disappointment in the Bronx, Stroman could actually help the club make a trade to improve the roster this summer. If he can return and play solidly.

