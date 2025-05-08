Giancarlo Stanton reveals when he’s expected to return to New York Yankees lineup

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton provided an encouraging update Wednesday on when he expects to return to the lineup.

The five-time All-Star has yet to take the field this season after being shut down early in spring training with elbow tendinitis in both elbows.

According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, Stanton participated in batting practice ahead of Tuesday’s game against the San Diego Padres. He saw 10 pitches in his first live batting session since being sidelined. He also took batting practice on Wednesday.

Giancarlo Stanton was seen getting some batting practice in at Yankee Stadium via #BallparkCam, while recovering from elbow injuries 🎥 pic.twitter.com/zIHT0IHmOU — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 7, 2025

Stanton told reporters he could return by the end of the month but added that he will likely need a rehab assignment to regain his timing.

“It depends on what kind of arms I get available [for live batting practice sessions], and how I feel in those at-bats,” Stanton told Castillo.

Stanton dealt with elbow issues last year that caused pain while swinging, but he remained an integral part of the Yankees’ World Series run, capturing ALCS MVP honors with seven home runs in October.

Castillo reports that due to severe pain in his elbows, Stanton stopped swinging a bat in January and didn’t resume until March. Stanton revealed that season-ending surgery was considered but ultimately postponed.

Stanton has received injections in his elbows for pain management and stated he’s prepared to play through discomfort upon his return.

“If I’m out there, I’m good enough to play, and there’s no levels of anything else,” said Stanton.

The earliest Stanton can return is May 27, as he’s currently on the 60-day injured list.

