MLB rumors: Some execs believe struggling New York Yankees star is untradeable

A top MLB insider claims that a recent poll of executives revealed that half of them believe former New York Yankees closer Devin Williams is untradeable.

One-time Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams was one of the Yanks’ top additions in the offseason. He was viewed as one of the missing pieces toward a World Series winner in 2025. But after 15 appearances, he has posted a stunning 9.24 ERA and lost his closer’s role.

It has led to a lot of speculation that the Yankees could look to cut bait. And move him before the trade deadline since he is in the final year of his contract. However, on Friday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped a nugget of intel that is bad news for New York.

“Executives polled are split on if Williams can be traded now. But suffice it to say, the Yankees wouldn’t recover the value they gave up (Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin).” Jon Heyman

The 30-year-old has been a disaster for the Yankees in 2025. But he is not that far removed from being one of the best closers in the game. And back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023. A contending team in need of bullpen help could certainly feel he is worth the risk as a rental. Especially since at least half of the $8.6 million he’s owed this season would be paid off by the deadline.

But Williams needs to play far better than he has if the team wants him to regain any value on the trade block. He has been a bit better in recent starts. Outside of giving up three runs again in a May 5 game against the Padres, Williams gave up none in four of his last five outings.

However, if he was able to pull the nose up and get back to his elite form, chances are the Yankees would rather hold on to him unless they received an offer they couldn’t refuse.