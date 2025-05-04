MLB rumors: Multiple contenders eyeing trade for Minnesota Twins’ ace Pablo Lopez

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, entering MLB games today as one of only four clubs with 20 losses on the year. While the MLB trade deadline is still months out, clubs have already started eyeing the Twins roster for a blockbuster trade.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, multiple contenders are ‘keeping a close eye’ on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez with the hope that he becomes available this summer.

Pablo Lopez stats (ESPN): 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, .565 OPS allowed, 26-4 K-BB in 28 innings

Lopez, age 29, would immediately become one of the top MLB trade candidates this summer if made available. Acquired by Minnesota in 2023 as part of the Luis Arráez trade, the veteran right-handed pitcher has thrived since first being traded.

Across 407.1 career innings pitched with the Twins, Lopez has a 1.16 WHIP with a 10.1 K/9 and a 3.76 ERA. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2023 and is now enjoying the best season of his career to date. In his first five starts, Lopez has held opponents to a .222 batting average while posting a career-low in walk rate (3.6 percent) with a 0.64 HR/9 this season.

Pablo Lopez contract (Spotrac): $21.75 million salary annually from 2025-’27

While Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara remains the most coveted arm expected to be moved by the MLB trade deadline, the Marlins’ payroll situation provides a bit of a complication. Miami needs to receive a large contract back to take Alcantara’s place, otherwise, it faces the risk of a grievance filed by the MLB Players Association this winter.

That wouldn’t be the case for the Twins. While the Pohlad family is actively looking to sell the team, trading Lopez would significantly reduce the club’s payroll for the time being. It would also provide much-needed help for the Twins’ farm system and could kick-start a rebuild that a new ownership group could take over.