EXCLUSIVE: Notable sports business insider says Minnesota Twins sale asking price unrealistic

The Pohlad family is rumored to be looking for $1.7 billion in a potential Minnesota Twins sale. However, one prominent sports business insider believes they are unlikely to get anywhere close to that number.

While the franchise hasn’t won a championship since the days of Kirby Puckett in 1991, the Twins are a notable brand when it comes to Midwest baseball. Sure, they have had some lean years. But they’ve reached the postseason much more frequently than many of their mid and small market counterparts in the region.

More value was added to the club when they opened Target Field back in 2010 after playing in the Metrodome for the previous three decades. It is part of why they landed above neighbors the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Guardians in CNBC senior sports reporter Michael Ozanian’s new MLB team valuations. He placed their value at $1.6 billion in 2025.

Earlier this year, the Pohlad family put the team up for sale with a rumored asking price of $1.7 billion. Despite reports of $425 million in debt, that number seems to make some sense. However, Ozanian believes that the price may be unrealistic despite North American sports franchises being sold for record prices in recent years.

Minnesota Twins’ current sale asking price too high?

“That debt would be included as part of that $1.7 billion. I just think $1.7 billion is not an easy sell,” Ozanian told Sportsnaut. “One of the way teams can help their baseball related revenue is by non-baseball events they can put on in their ballpark. Like concerts and things like that. It’s tougher to do in Minnesota because of the weather. It’s not a long summer out there.

“I think getting $1.7 billion for Minnesota probably doesn’t happen unless something like you mentioned happens. You get a better economic structure in the next CBA.”

That improved economic structure could be from increased revenue if MLB decides to take full control of television rights and sell them to the highest bidder in packages. Similar to what the NFL and NBA currently do. However, that is not going to happen until 2027 when a new collective bargaining agreement is created.

The Baltimore Orioles sold for $1.725 billion in 2023. They received a $1.85 billion valuation on Ozanian’s rankings. More reasons why he does not think the Pohlad family is getting $1.7 billion in a Twins sale.