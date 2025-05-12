MLB rumors: Insider reveals trade market for St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado blocked trades this offseason to the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros. Months later, St. Louis is reportedly still pushing to move off the veteran slugger.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cardinals have continued to shop Arenado around the league during the regular season, but they are ‘not receiving any interest’ from teams in him.

Related: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher reportedly one of most coveted trade targets

Nolan Arenado stats (ESPN): .270/.352/.426, .778 OPS, 16 RBI, 4 home runs

Arenado, age 34, is actually outperforming his production last season. He’s raised his OBP nearly 50 points and improved his slugging percentage, resulting in a near 60-point jump in his OPS. As for his work defensively, he ranks in the 92nd percentile for Baseball Savant‘s Fielding Run Value and is in the 95th percentile for Outs Above Average (5) this season.

It hasn’t mattered. After Arenado used his no-trade clause to block deals to the Angels and Astros, St. Louis hoped to make a trade with the Boston Red Sox this offseason. However, Boston signed Alex Bregman and that forced St. Louis to keep Arenado as it had no other options.

Related: Potential Nolan Arenado trade suitor doesn’t want him

Nolan Arenado contract (Spotrac): $21 million salary in 2025, $16 million salary in 2026, $15 million salary in 2027. $2 million annually in deferred payments from 2028-2031, $3 million annual deferred payments from 2032-2041

While the New York Yankees were once viewed as a potential landing spot, it’s been well-reported that the club had zero interest in acquiring Arenado because of his contract. That sentiment seems to be held by the rest of the league right now.

The Cardinals began shopping Arenado in November and he remains on the roster more than five months later. If St. Louis wants to move off him, it will evidently have to cover a significant portion of his contract and even that might not be enough to receive a quality return in a deal.

Related: Phillies, Diamondbacks eyeing trade for St. Louis Cardinals pitcher