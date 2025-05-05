MLB rumors: Latest on St. Louis Cardinals’ plans for Nolan Arenado trade, potential suitor out

The St. Louis Cardinals tried to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado multiple times this offseason, only to have those efforts fall short. More than a month into the regular season, the team’s efforts to move Arenado are still running into issues.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cardinals are still attempting to trade Arenado by the MLB All-Star Break. However, it’s been made clear to them by the Los Angeles Dodgers that there is no interest in a deal right now, which takes another potential suitor off the table.

Nolan Arenado contract (Spotrac): $21 million salary in 2025, $16 million salary in 2026, $15 million salary in 2027. $2 million annually in deferred payments from 2028-2031, $3 million annual deferred payments from 2032-2041

St. Louis originally had a deal in place to trade Arenado to the Houston Astros, but the 34-year-old third baseman used his no-trade clause to block a move. The Cardinals then seemed to be eyeing a deal with the Boston Red Sox weeks later, but the signing of Alex Bregman took Boston out of the mix.

It’s left the club holding onto Arenado even with both sides wanting to part ways. Entering MLB games today, St. Louis is near the bottom of the standings in the National League and is already viewed as likely sellers at the trade deadline. Yet, a market for Arenado’s services isn’t coming to fruition.

Nolan Arenado stats (ESPN): .254/.341/.402, .742 OPS, 3 home runs, 14 RBI, 9 doubles

Arenado seemed like a good option for the Dodgers lineup with Max Muncy struggling – .186/.311/.294 triple-slash line – but Los Angeles reportedly has no interest in making a move right now. While the New York Yankees were once viewed as a potential option, it’s been made clear they have no interest because of his contract. As a result, St. Louis is left holding Arenado until a suitor emerges.

St. Louis also seemed open to trading closer Ryan Helsley, but the 30-year-old has struggled (1.50 ERA and .707 OPS allowed) this season to diminish his trade value. Likewise, fellow trade candidate Erick Fedde (4.78 ERA and 1.46 WHIP) has seen his trade value diminish this season.

