MLB rumors: Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks eyeing trade for All-Star pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks have aspirations of making a deep playoff run in the National League this October, but doing so will require reliable pitching. While the MLB trade deadline is still a few months out, Philadelphia and Arizona are already eyeing some All-Star pitching help.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the Phillies and Diamondbacks have already expressed interest this season in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.

Ryan Helsley stats (ESPN): 3.60 ERA, .222 batting average allowed, 6 saves, 10-8 K-BB

Philadelphia is in desperate need of help in the late innings. Entering MLB games today, per FanGraphs, the Phillies bullpen ranks last in batting average allowed (.277), 29th in ERA (5.46) and 28th in WHIP (1.55). While there have been issues across the board, four relievers have been the primary source of the issues.

Jordan Romano entered Sunday with a 13.58 ERA, surrendering 14 earned runs and 15 hits in just 9.1 innings. Carlos Hernandez is responsible for a 7.20 ERA with 14 hits and 8 earned runs allowed in 10 innings, while Jose Ruiz (5.79 ERA) and Joe Ross (5.02 ERA) have combined to allow 14 earned runs and 27 hits in 24.1 innings.

Helsley would obviously be a significant addition to the Phillies bullpen. However, Nightengale also reported that Philadelphia won’t include top prospects Aidan Miller or Andrew Painter in any trade. That could leave the door open for a team like the Diamondbacks.

Ryan Helsley contract (Sptorac): $8.2 million salary in 2025, arbitration-eligible in 2026

Arizona is in need of pitching help with A.J. Puk sidelined. The 30-year-old southpaw is shut down indefinitely due to an elbow injury and he is receiving second opinions after undergoing a recent MRI. If acquired, Helsley would fill the void perfectly in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen.

A two-time All-Star selection, Helsley will be 31 in July. The right-handed pitcher led MLB in saves last season and earned the NL Reliever of the Year Award. With just under two full seasons left of contractual control, the Cardinals will be able to land a top prospect for him if he’s moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline.