MLB rumors: Insider revevals trade market for All-Star SP Freddy Peralta this summer

The MLB trade deadline is a few months away with the Milwaukee Brewers entering MLB games today outside the playoff picture. If the club doesn’t turn things around, it appears trade calls will be made on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta this summer.

According to USA Today‘s MLB reporter Bob Nightengale, the Brewers are expected to be ‘flooded with calls’ inquiring about Peralta if they are out of the postseason hunt in late July.

Freddy Peralta stats (ESPN): 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 57-20 K-BB ratio, .582 OPS allowed in 55.2 IP

Milwaukee entered play on Friday just 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League. However, it is the only team in the mix for that spot with a negative run differential (-4), while a majority of clubs competing for wild-card spots have a run differential of 20-plus.

Pitching has been part of the problem, with the Brewers recording a 9-11 record in May behind a 4.03 ERA. While the starting rotation has started to get healthy, it already appears like the Chicago Cubs are the superior team in the NL Central.

There are multiple reasons why Peralta would be highly coveted around the league. An All-Star selection in 2021, the 28-year-old pitcher has thrived as a starter over the last five seasons. From 2021-’25, he holds a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 617.1 innings pitched.

Freddy Peralta contract (Spotrac): $8 million salary in 2025, $8 million club option for 2026

Just as important to teams, Peralta is under team control through next season thanks to an $8 million club option. If he’s traded in July, the acquiring team would owe an All-Star pitcher less than $12 million total over 1.5 seasons of production.

Milwaukee also has a history of moving its All-Star pitchers when they have a year-plus of contract control, as demonstrated with Josh Hader and Devin Williams. Given the organization’s track record in developing pitchers and the possibility it isn’t contending this season, Peralta could be traded this summer.