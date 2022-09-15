Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams makes absurd one-handed TD catch

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers needed high-priced wide receiver Mike Williams to step up with Keenan Allen out for Thursday night’s game against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams recorded a mere two catches for 10 yards on four targets in Los Angeles’ Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s clear that a similar performance wouldn’t be enough against Patrick Mahomes and Co. at Arrowhead.

Williams more than made up for his Week 1 struggles by dominating an overmatched Chiefs secondary early and often. That included a 15-yard touchdown catch from Justin Herbert to put the Chargers up 17-7 early in the third quarter. Check out the extraordinary one-handed catch from the former first-round pick.

Talk about great concentration and hand-eye coordination from Williams here. It’s unbelievable that he was able to come away with the catch given how L’Jarius Sneed was draped all over him. By virtue of this catch, Williams had hauled in eight receptions for 113 yards on nine targets with about a quarter and a half left in the game.

Los Angeles Chargers need consistency from Mike Williams

We’ve seen Williams have similar performances in the past. He put up 165 yards in a Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns last season. That was sandwiched in between 11-yard and 27-yard outings. Later in the season, Williams recorded 110 yards against the eventual AFC Champion Cleveland Browns. That came after a 39-yard performance the previous week. Sensing a theme here? Williams is as inconistent as they come.

Fresh off inking a three-year, $60 million contract with Los Angeles this past offseason, it’s high time that Williams proves himself to be more consistent. Los Angeles’ Super Bowl aspirations might rely on it.

As it stands, we’re talking about a receiver who has been productive since the Chargers made him the No. 7 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mike Williams stats (2021): 76 receptions, 1,146 yard, 9 TD, 59% catch rate

If the Chargers can get this type of production moving forward, it’s only going to make the Chargers’ offense that much more unstoppable. That’s especially true once Allen returns from injury.