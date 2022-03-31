Los Angeles Chargers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

Los Angeles Chargers fans are likely feeling excited for the 2022 football season to begin after a strong start to their offseason, in which they added many household names to a core headlined by Justin Herbert.

Adding J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack are great pickups by general manager Tom Telesco, but there’s still other 2022 Chargers team needs to fill if this group wants to make a deep postseason run.

On the bright side, the Chargers head into the 2022 NFL Draft in a strong position to continue supplementing their current roster with lesser-known names who hope to become stars at the next level. With a defensive-rich draft class, the Chargers have the potential to build Brandon Staley’s strong suit into a powerhouse for years to come.

2022 Los Angeles Chargers draft picks

1st round: 17th overall

17th overall 3rd round: 79th overall

79th overall 4th round: 123rd overall

123rd overall 5th round: 160th overall

160th overall 6th round: 195th overall, 215th overall

195th overall, 215th overall 7th round: 237th overall, 255th overall, 256th overall, 261st overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 Los Angeles Chargers mock draft. Future updates could see a trade down to generate another pick in the top 100 selections.

Los Angeles Chargers mock draft: Assembling a playoff roster

OK, so maybe the Los Angeles Chargers already have a playoff roster, but considering they missed the postseason a year ago, and now they arguably face even stiffer competition within the division, they can’t let their foot of the gas just yet.

As far as Chargers roster needs, the most pressing area to address is finding a way to protect Justin Herbert better on the right side of the line. On defense, they could still add to their depth chart in the front seven, particularly along the defensive line while adding a middle linebacker. In a receiver deep class, might as well dip a toe into that talent pool too.

1st round, 17th overall: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As a former tight end, Bernhard Raimann checks the athleticism box, and at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds, you can check the size box too. There may be questions about the level of play the former Chippewa faced in the MAC conference, but after standing out (in a good way) at the Senior Bowl, Raimann only raised his draft stock playing against his competition entering the next level.

Having played just two seasons at OT, Raimann’s not here to compete for Rashawn Slater’s spot at left tackle, but he can be an immediate starter on the right side. It’s not like he lacked “production” either, Raimann only allowed one sack as an offensive lineman his last two years in college. Best of all, Raimann plays with a mean streak that Chargers fans will love seeing from Herbert’s newest bodyguard.

3rd round, 79th overall: Cole Strange, OG, Chattanooga

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a long wait from pick 17 down to pick 79. We could see the Chargers trade down in the first round to get a few more premium lotto tickets to play with, but if not, they can still find two starters and address their depth in later rounds.

A case could be made for a wide receiver here, just to have a ridiculously stacked offense, but then Herbert wouldn’t be very well protected now would he? Instead they still land a Day One starter in the trenches, which isn’t bad considering it’s the 79th selection. A stronger run blocker than pass blocker, Strange started 44 games at left guard in college and has the versatility to take some center snaps in a pinch if needed.

When there’s somethin strange in your neighborhood, the Chargers are gonna call Cole, they won’t need to remember the number for the Ghostbusters anymore.

Los Angeles Chargers Day 3 selections

There’s no way the Chargers stay put, making eight picks from rounds 4-7, not with the roster they’ve put together. Instead, look for the Chargers to try and trade up, using some of these selections, or possibly trade some for future draft picks. The main reasoning is, they don’t have eight extra roster spots to spare on late-round prospects who may not contribute at all in their first season, if ever.

In this scenario, to not get too far out, we’re keeping the picks they currently have. We’ll have some more fun in future updates as the draft nears.

4th round: 123rd overall: Wan’Dale Robinson, WR/RB, Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR/RB, Kentucky 5th round: 160th overall: Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State 6th round: 195th overall: D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State 6th round: 215th overall: Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State 7th round: 237th overall: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia 7th round: 255th overall: Bamidele Olaseni, OT, Utah

Bamidele Olaseni, OT, Utah 7th round: 256th overall: Luke Fortner, OG, Kentucky

Luke Fortner, OG, Kentucky 7th round: 261st overall: David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

